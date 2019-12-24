Man charged with ongoing kidnapping investigations, 1 suspect pending – Toronto

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 24, 2019 at 2:22 pm

The Toronto police say they have been arrested again as part of an ongoing kidnapping investigation.

They say they have charged a 19-year-old man with kidnapping for ransom, execution, robbery and assault, and credit card related offenses.

Police say a 21-year-old man went downtown in mid-November when four people spoke to him.

They claim that one pulled a stun gun while another choked and robbed him.

The police alleged that they forced him to withdraw money from an ATM and later took him to a motel where they detained him until he increased his credit limit.

They say he was released after emptying his bank account.

The police have already arrested two men and two women in the ongoing investigation, but are looking for another man.

They also say that they believe there may be other victims and encourage everyone to come forward with information.

