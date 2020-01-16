Man charged with hit and run hit against Hartford family outside Fiserv forum

CLOSE

Two months after a driver encountered a family walking near the Fiserv Forum, charges were laid in the accident, based in part on the accused’s own Instagram videos.

Christopher Covington, 21, of Milwaukee, faces four counts of hit-and-run causing injury, as a regular coach.

According to the criminal complaint, Covington hit the family, from Hartford, as they crossed North 6th Street near West Juneau Avenue in the crosswalk. It was around 6 p.m. on November 9, and the family was on their way to see Jurassic World Live at the arena.

Covington was heading west on Juneau, waiting to turn left on the 6th. When the cars cleared, he turned right into the Eager family. A video from the area showed him stopping briefly before leaving without getting out of the car.

The victims, Tony and Danielle Eager, and their sons Brayson, 8, and Dayton, 5, are not identified by name in the complaint, but told their story to WDJT-TV (channel 58). Danielle Eager told the station that she was carried on the hood of the car a short distance before falling. Dayton was knocked out. All family members were slightly injured.

Detectives were able to locate a partial Texas license plate at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport locations. The striking car, a silver Chevy Malibu, was rented by Covington’s mother and was discovered on a street in Milwaukee on November 11. She told the police that she had let her son use the car, and if he had run away, it was probably because he had a reason to arrest him.

Covington first said someone stole the car from him, then said he was sleeping in the back when his friend hit the Eagers family. But the other man told police that Covington was driving and turned down the friend’s invitation to stop after hitting the family, but that Covington said he was “on the run” and that ‘he could not have contact with the police.

Detective videos taken from Covington’s phone showed him driving the Malibu around the time and place of the accident.

Court records show that Covington failed to appear in the House of Correctional Services in September to begin serving 30 days as a condition of one year probation sentence for a conviction for the offense of resistance or obstruction of a agent.

