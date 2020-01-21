Man charged with donut stunts on I-94 in Detroit is charged

DETROIT – An Allen Park man was indicted on Tuesday for a donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94 last month.

Devin Ray Cronk, 22, reported on January 2nd. He is accused of being ruthlessly driving and disturbing peace – both offenses.

He received a $ 100 bond.

The video was recorded by an orange Chevrolet Camaro, who was making detectors in the middle of I-94 in Detroit on December 22 while traffic was blocked and a group of people came dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

What happened

The Camaro made donuts in the middle of I-94 in Detroit and blocked traffic.

The stunt lasted about 10-15 minutes over half a mile of the highway, officials said.

The video contained license plates with an explicit message to the Detroit police, which Chief James Craig also takes seriously.

More: Detroit chief of police on I-94 Donuts stunt video: “We’ll be after you”

“We want it to stop,” said Craig. I’ll come after you. That is a promise that I make. “

Craig said the department had good contacts with the people who might have been involved.

Police arrested Tommie Mahone and charged him with a crime last month for being a passenger in a car that hit a pedestrian in a similar incident.

If you think the I-94 video is familiar, it’s because it’s the same stunt video that was released last summer with footage from the Lodge Freeway. The video “We on the Lodge wit it” was blown up on social media, just like this new I-94 stunt video. It was posted on Instagram and Facebook.

Watch the video here (there is an explicit language):

Craig was upset about the Lodge Freeway video in the summer.

“We will not tolerate this overriding public safety violation in our city,” he said. “The bottom line is we’ll find you, and if we do, we’ll take care of you.”

At that time, an arrest was made. However, no fees were ever charged.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

