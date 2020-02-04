Man charged with burglary in nursing home, murder patient

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man broke into a nursing home in Florida and choked a 95-year-old patient whose girlfriend he had a relationship with, the police said.

William Hawkins, 47, is accused of first-degree murder for Robert Morell’s murder on January 5, who was suffocated with a pillow while sleeping by an intruder at the Tiffany Hall Nursing & Rehab Center in Port St. Lucie. He was detained Tuesday at the St. Lucie County Prison without a band.

According to an edited report of police arrest, Hawkins quickly became the prime suspect because he was on Morell’s visitor list and matched the description of the man who saw workers flee the room after they were seen shortly after midnight on Morell. An employee then chose Hawkins from a photo setup.

Detectives found out that Morell’s 57-year-old 15-year-old girlfriend had called the nursing home hours before the slaughter and told the workers not to let Hawkins in because she was afraid he would hurt Morell.

Morell was placed in the house in September due to eating problems for which he had to be fed through a tube. The girlfriend told investigators that she and Morell had an open relationship and that she had gone out with Hawkins after Morell entered the house, but that was over.

She said that on January 4, about 15 hours before killing, Hawkins invaded her bedroom and woke her up. She told detectives that Hawkins saw needles and an insulin vial that she uses to treat her cat and suggested that she kill Morell by injecting the insulin into his probe. She refused and said that Hawkins then stole her car when she called the nursing home to warn them.

Hawkins was found hiding in a shed in the nearby town of Fort Pierce the day after killing and was arrested on charges of burglary and car theft while investigators built their murder case against him.

According to the local news website TCPalm, an uncorrected version of the report shows that Hawkins confessed in prison to his sister, who was wearing a recording device for the police. He then confessed to detectives and told them he had been planning to kill Morell for some time, and by killing the man he had “achieved my life’s purpose,” the report said.

When asked how it made him feel, he said, according to TCPalm: “(L) and say in your life that you wanted to climb Mount Everest, okay? And you have trained and trained your entire life to climb Mount Everest. OK? And in the end you climbed it, in your entire life, you finally made it to the top, how would you feel if you made it to the top? “

Hawkins was charged with murder last week, although no announcement had been made. His public defender did not immediately respond to a call for comments.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press