Man carries fake bomb lights 2 in London and gets shot

LONDON (AP) – A man who tied a fake bomb and stabbed two people on the London street before being shot by the police on Sunday was recently released from prison, serving time for Islamic terrorist crimes, officials said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said the police “have faith” that the attacker has been released and 20-year-old Sudesh Amman has been released. He was convicted of publishing graphic terrorist videos online.

The afternoon incident on the streets of London recalled a striking strike in November by another man who had been in prison for terrorist crimes. Two were killed in that attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that measures will be introduced to bring about “fundamental” change in the way people convicted of terrorist crimes are treated in prison and beyond.

It seems likely that the victims will survive Sunday’s attack in the bustling commercial and residential district of Streatham in South London, where Amman hit a large pharmacy outside on a busy shopping afternoon.

D’Orsi said that a stabbing victim in his forties that he was in life-threatening condition has improved. She said that the victim is no longer in danger and that a hospitalized woman has been released.

Another female victim is still in the hospital with fewer injured people. Police believe this was caused by flying glass after the attacker was shot.

D’Orsi said the incident started at 2 p.m. when Amman was already being followed by the police.

“Armed officers, who were part of a proactive counter-terrorism operation and followed the suspect on foot, were immediately present and shot a male suspect on the spot,” she said.

She said the police saw a device on the body of the attacker and hired specialized officers who quickly found that the alleged explosive device was a hoax.

“The suspect was recently released from prison, where he served a sentence for terrorist crimes related to Islam,” she said.

Officials praised the police action, but questions are likely to be asked about why the Amman officers could not prevent his attack.

Video of the scene appeared to show three undercover police officers in an unmarked car that stopped soon after the attack.

Bell Reberio-Addy, a member of parliament representing Streatham, said the attacker had been under surveillance for “some time.”

D’Orsi said there was no “constant danger” to the public, but the area remained closed as the investigation continued. The usually busy area was deserted because the public responded to requests from the police to stay away.

The drama about 8 km south of central London marked a departure from recent terrorist attacks in the British capital that took place near sights such as London Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

The attack caused chaos and panic on what had been a typical Sunday afternoon, with the streets full of wish shoppers.

Karker Tahir said he was working when he saw the police chase a man on Streatham High Road, the area’s main shopping area.

“They kept telling him, stop! Stop! Tah Tahir said.” But he didn’t stop and then I saw them shot him three times. It was terrible to see it. The man lay on the floor and it seemed that he had something that the police said was a device. The police came to us and said, “You have to leave the store because he has a bomb in his bag.”

Images shared on social media showed a man lying on the sidewalk outside a pharmacy.

Stephen Roberts, a former deputy commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, said that if the stabbing was done by a “self-starter” – someone who acted alone – it means that every city in the country is vulnerable to a similar form of low-tech attack.

In November, the British authorities lowered the national level of terrorist threat to “substantial”, meaning that an attack is considered likely. That is the third highest score in a five-step system used by the UK authorities and was the first time since August 2014 that the threat level had been so low.

It was lowered because of the belief that the threat from British jihadists returning from Syria to the country was reduced by events there, including the loss of territory by the group of the Islamic State.

It is not clear whether the two attacks since then will lead the independent analysts who make recommendations to the government to raise the level

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, urged the community for a new attack.

“Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life,” he said. “Here in London we will never let them succeed.”

Also on Sunday, the police in Belgium shot a woman who stabbed passers-by and injured them in the city of Ghent, but prosecutors said there was no suspicion of terrorism or a connection with what was happening in London.

Jill Lawless contributed.