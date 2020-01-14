Man asks judge to be tried in battle with ex-wife and lawyer

Updated: 3:57 p.m. EST Jan 14, 2020

A Kansas man asked an Iowa judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and lawyer so that he could “rip their souls” from their bodies. David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3, court said that his former wife, Bridgette Ostrom, 38, of Harlan, Iowa, and his lawyer, Matthew Hudson, had ” destroyed (legally) ”. The judge had the power to let the parties “resolve our disputes on the battlefield, legally,” said David Ostrom, adding in his brief that combat trial “has never been expressly prohibited or restricted as a right in those United States. “He also asked the judge for 12 weeks to obtain Japanese samurai swords. His application to the Shelby District Court came from his frustrations with the lawyer for his ex-wife, Ostrom told The Des Moines Register. think I encountered Mr. Hudson’s nonsense with my own nonsense, “said Ostrom, adding that his former wife could choose Hudson to act as champion. the judge dismissed the request for a combat trial. Judge Craig Dreismeier said on Monday in his own case that he would not be making a decision anytime soon, citing irregularities in the requests and responses from both parties. a judicial procedure is followed, this court will not take any other measure concerning a request, an objection or a request filed by one or the other of the parties at this stage ”, declared the judge.

A Kansas man asked an Iowa judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and lawyer so that he could “rip their souls” from their bodies.

David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kansas, said in court on January 3 that his former wife, Bridgette Ostrom, 38, of Harlan, Iowa, and his lawyer, Matthew Hudson, had “destroyed (legally) “. Ostroms has been involved in disputes relating to custody and access matters and property tax payments.

The judge had the power to let the parties “settle our disputes on the battlefield, legally,” said David Ostrom, adding in his record that the combat trial “has never been expressly prohibited or restricted as a right in the USA. “

He also asked the judge for 12 weeks to be able to obtain Japanese samurai swords.

His application to the Shelby County District Court stems from his frustrations with his ex-wife’s lawyer, Ostrom told The Des Moines Register.

“I think I encountered Mr. Hudson’s nonsense with my own nonsense,” said Ostrom, adding that his former wife could choose Hudson to act as his champion.

Hudson argued in his legal response that, as a duel could end in death, “such ramifications probably outweigh those related to property taxes and custody fees”. Hudson asked the judge to dismiss the request for a combat trial.

Judge Craig Dreismeier said on Monday in his own case that he would not be making a decision anytime soon, citing irregularities in the requests and responses from both parties.

“Until the appropriate procedural steps to initiate legal proceedings have been followed, this court will not take any further action regarding a motion, objection or motion filed by either party at this stage”, said the judge.

.