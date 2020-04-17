Man arrested in link with ‘numerous suspicious fires’ in Fond du Lac place

NORTH FOND DU LAC — A 43-year-outdated North Fond du Lac gentleman was arrested Thursday, April 16 on expenses connected to numerous suspicious fires that lately happened in the Fond du Lac place.

Officers say this arrest is the final result of a collaborative investigation involving four regulation enforcement companies and two fireplace departments.

“Arson is a major criminal offense that can jeopardize the life of citizens and places the security of firefighters and other to start with responders in danger as they do the job these scenes,” stated Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. Sheriff’s investigators labored tirelessly along with associates of the Fond du Lac Police Office, North Fond du Lac Police Division, Wisconsin Section of Justice Point out Fire Marshal’s Workplace, Fond du Lac Fireplace/Rescue, and the North Fond du Lac Fire Section to establish and pursue this suspect. Our neighborhood can be proud of the collaborative attempts of condition, county, and community law enforcement organizations and nearby fireplace departments functioning with each other to apprehend this specific. We also want to thank anyone who shared our primary media launch and supplied recommendations and other facts to aid this group in their investigation.”

The suspect is now remaining held in the Fond du Lac County jail when stories are finalized and expenses are referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Place of work.

43.773045

-88.447051