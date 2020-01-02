Man arrested in connection with shots by the Sydney Mines that took 3 to the hospital – Halifax

Loading...

Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy, who was searched in connection with the shooting on December 22, 2019 in Sydney Mines, is in police custody on Thursday evening.

He was arrested on an arrest warrant from the Cape Breton Regional Police Department, which included an investigation into the shooting of three people at a residence on Barrington Street.

On the day of the shootout, the police said they were called to the residence around 6 a.m. There they found two men, aged 28 and 41, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A short time later, the police said they had received reports of a third victim of gunfire found in a separate apartment at Barrington Street.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was brought to Glace Bay Hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Leroy is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, making threats, breaking and entering, and various weapon crimes.

He is due to appear before the Sydney Provincial Court on Friday, January 3.

– With files by Graeme Benjamin

