Man arrested for Surrey theft facilitated by fake post on online app

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – One of the two men who robbed people in Surrey after being lured and then arrested through advertisements on an app.

Surrey RCMP says 19-year-old Martin Djunga has been accused of theft, use of an imitation firearm and two breaches of court-ordered conditions.

The robbers would have offered mobile phones for sale in January using the “Let’s go” app.

“When the buyer met the sellers, they were robbed of their personal property and the money they had brought to buy the cell phone,” says a release from Mounties.

The police are still trying to identify the second suspect. They describe him as a black man with short black hair, who at the time of the incident wore a black or navy blue baseball cap, black sweatshirt and sweat pants.

“We want to make the public aware of the risks of these types of buying and selling transactions,” says Cpl. Rob Maione in a statement. “Even when you meet in a public space, there can be risks of meeting each other to exchange cash or valuable items with people you don’t know.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.