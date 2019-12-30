Man arrested for making threats at North Battleford – Saskatoon mall

Loading...

Published on December 29, 2019 at 7:24 pm

North Battleford RCMP arrested a 48-year-old man at Frontier Mall in North Battleford on Sunday afternoon for allegedly making threats.

The man threatened to kill members of the public in the mall, police say. Mall Security held him back and spoke to him to prevent the situation from escalating until RCMP arrived.

RCMP officers arrived with guns drawn and a "less lethal option to use force," the statement said. Officials continued to calm the man down by speaking to him and arresting him under the Mental Health Act.

No one was injured and an investigation is underway.

RCMP asks anyone who has information about the incident they haven't spoken to to call Crime Stoppers at 306-446-1720 or 1-800-222-8477.

