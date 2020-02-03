Man arrested for claiming to have coronavirus on the plane leaving Toronto

TORONTO (680 NEWS) – Police arrested a man for mischief after allegedly telling a plane full of people on their way to Jamaica that he had a corona virus, forcing him to return to Toronto.

The WestJet flight, on its way to Montego Bay, departed around 10 am and was about halfway through when the man got up and told the crew and passengers that he had the virus.

The pilot sent back and returned to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The plane landed at 2.10 p.m. where the suspect was arrested.

The 29-year-old man from Ontario has since been accused of mischief. He will appear in court on March 9 in Brampton.

WestJet apologized for the 243 passengers affected by “this unfortunate situation.” She added that the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious diseases on board, including sequestering the man.

Police say they believe the incident was a joke, and WestJet said the claim that the man has the corona virus was “unfounded.”

Two flights were canceled due to the Monday incident and WestJet said they would add an extra flight on Tuesday, both to and from Montego Bay, for those affected.