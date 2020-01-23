The Belleville Police Service responded to 61 calls for service from January 22, 2020 at 5:00 AM to January 23, 2020 at 5:00 AM.

Motor vehicle collision – cannot continue – update

Belleville, Ont. – On January 21, 2020 at approximately 11:30 PM, the Belleville police responded to a collision with motor vehicles in Geddes Street involving a Red Dodge pick-up and 2 parked vehicles. The operator of the Red Dodge pick-up fled the scene before the police arrived. Both parked vehicles have suffered considerable damage. The police extensively searched the area for the suspect who used the Dodge pick-up, but could not find it. The suspected vehicle would also have suffered considerable damage.

Updating – Thanks to the help of the public, Belleville City police were able to find the Suspect Red Dodge pickup that was involved in the non-permanent collision with motor vehicles and identify the driver. Thirty-year-old Belleville resident, Jacob Ferrill, was charged with one count of failure at the scene of an accident and one count of failure to report a collision with motor vehicles in violation of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. Ferrill will attend the Ontario Provincial Court on 3 Februaryrd 2020 to answer the charges.

Break & Enter

Belleville, Ont. – On January 22, 2020 at approximately 6.30 p.m., the city police were sent to a residence on Grove St for a Break & Enter. City police arrested a 37-year-old resident of Belleville, Amanda Hartwell for one count of Break and Enter. The accused was released on his own recognition and is on February 20, 2020 in court at the Court of Justice of Belleville Ontario to answer the charge.

.