Man arrested at Dublin Airport in connection with burglary and assault in Co Tipperary

A man in his 20s was arrested last month in connection with a robbery and robbery at Co Tipperary at Dublin Airport.

In the first incident, two men entered a house in Woodview Close, Nenagh on December 23 at around 3:30 in the morning.

A man in his thirties was attacked and suffered a series of cuts and bruises, which, however, did not require medical treatment.

The same day, around 11:30 p.m., a man was hammered outside a house at the Yewston Estate in Nenagh.

The man was taken to Limerick University Hospital with no life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Gardaí from Nenagh carried out an operation yesterday morning with the support of Gardaí from the Immigration Service at Dublin Airport.

A man in his 20s was arrested when he tried to check in to board a flight.

He was taken to Nenagh Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Limerick District Court today.

Main picture: File photo of a Garda station. Picture By: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie