Man arrested, accused of having drawn bow and arrow over person over summer

Gregory Travis Frank (courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff’s Office)

This article originally appeared in Cap City News. Use with permission.

A Cheyenne man is charged several times, including two criminals, after being accused of hitting another person in July 2019, strangling him, and shooting with a bow and arrow.

Gregory Travis Frank, born in 1984, has been exposed to, among other things, a household member and serious physical injury, according to Circuit Laramie County records.

Article below …

Officials from the Cheyenne Police Department said they responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 2:30 p.m. in a private household in the city of Cheyenne.

Upon arrival, the police contacted the alleged victim of the case, who alleged that Frank had beaten, strangled, hosed and threatened him with a bow and arrow.

The prosecutor said they were with Frank to “hang out”. It was then reported that the two began to quarrel and that the argument became physical when Frank hit the prosecutor with a closed fist.

It was then alleged that Frank put the prosecutor in a headlock and cut his airways. The police’s affidavit says the prosecutor feared they would die.

The prosecutor then claims to have grabbed and pressed Frank’s testicles until he lets go. The alleged victim then informed the police that they had run out of the house and thrown Frank a bowl of oatmeal that had come into contact with the prosecutor’s ankle and broken it.

The broken shell is believed to cause several injuries.

Once outside the house, the prosecutor said that they asked Frank for their personal belongings. It was then alleged that Frank opened a hose and sprayed it onto the prosecutor.

It is then alleged that Frank entered the house and came back with the prosecutor’s belongings and threw them at the prosecutor.

The affidavit then states that the prosecutor reported that Frank drew and pointed the bow and arrow to tell them to go.

The affidavit states that the prosecutor felt threatened and immediately fled the area. During the run it was also reported that Frank threw a tennis ball-sized stone at the alleged victim and hit it on the neck.

The officials said they were unable to locate Frank at the time the incident was reported.

Laramie County’s Sheriff Department records indicate that Cheyenne PD took Frank into custody at 1900 Park Avenue in Cheyenne. According to the report, he was arrested shortly before midnight on January 19, 2020.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.