Man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend at Worcester restaurant

Updated: 2:24 PM EST December 20, 2019

A man from New Hampshire has been charged with murder in July for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend at a local restaurant, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Carlos Asencio, 28 of Derry, New Hampshire, He was charged Friday by a Worcester County grand jury on charges of murder; and assault and battery dangerous weapon. Asencio was found not competent to be tried after a previous court appearance and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation. Around 7:50 p.m. On July 3, Asencio allegedly stabbed Amanda Dabrowski, 31, at the O & # 39; Connor & # 39; s restaurant on West Boylston Street. Worcester police arrested Asencio after he was subdued by customers and restaurant staff. Asencio will be prosecuted in the Worcester High Court at a later date.

