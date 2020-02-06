Man accused of recruiting Camp Pendleton Marines to transport unauthorized immigrants

Prosecutors have filed a conspiracy lawsuit against a man accused of recruiting marines and other U.S. citizens and paying for the transportation of unauthorized immigrants through San Diego County shortly after they crossed Mexico to the United States.

The charges against Francisco Saul Rojas-Hernandez are linked to an allegation that involved around two dozen Camp Pendleton Marines, at least 13 of whom had left the corps for human trafficking and drug allegations. Military prosecutors dropped most high-ranking charges late last year after a judge declared the mass arrest of 16 Marines outside their 800-man battalion illegal last summer.

Rojas-Hernandez is accused of partnering with the Marines and others to “transport” unauthorized immigrants in the United States “for financial reasons.” This comes from a lawsuit that was filed with the US District Court last month. NBC7 first reported on Wednesday against Rojas-Hernandez.

A lawyer for the accused did not immediately respond to a message on Wednesday evening asking for a comment.

According to prosecutors, investigators first became aware of the project involving Camp Pendleton personnel on July 3, when US border guards arrested two Marines for allegedly targeting three unauthorized immigrants near Jacumba Hot Springs had.

During the interview, these two Marines said a man they knew as “Rojas” paid, “recruited, and organized the smuggling operation,” according to a statement by Katelyn Thompson from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

One of the Marines identified Rojas-Hernandez when a photo lineup was shown.

Over the next few months, border guards arrested several other US citizens who gave the name “Rojas” when they identified who had recruited and paid them to house unauthorized immigrants near the border. In some cases, these people also selected Rojas-Hernandez from a photo list.

According to the court document, border guards have linked at least six cases to Rojas-Hernandez, from the arrest of the two Marines on July 3 to the arrest of another US citizen on January 13 on the boulevard.

But even when the investigators gathered evidence and opened a lawsuit against Rojas-Hernandez, the military criminal proceedings against the Marines broke up.

In November, a Marine Corps judge ruled that the arrest of more than a dozen Marines involved in the program was illegal because of their conduct.

The July 25 arrests were videotaped by the Marine Corps and first released by the Union Tribune in November.

First, 16 Marines were called to the front of their unit – 1st Battalion, 5th Marines – and accused of smuggling. They were arrested by a swarm of 40 to 50 law enforcement officers and handcuffed. Another eight Marines suspected of unspecified drug offenses were also removed from the formation. Some of them were arrested by the battalion personnel and taken to the brig.

Marines in the formation that day said during a hearing on November 15 that their commanders described the accused Marines as “battalion’s cancer”.

The proceedings against the Marines broke up after this hearing. The judge ruled that the mass arrest was an illegal violation of their rights due to an “unlawful command influence” that occurs when a commander uses his authority to influence judicial proceedings.

In December, military officials said most of the Marines’ charges were dropped and cases outside the military judicial system were dealt with administratively. Many of the Marines were or should be released from the corps.

By December 3, six Marines had been found guilty of martial law, and four of them were still under criminal charges, officials of the Marine Corps reported that day.

