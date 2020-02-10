Man accused of negligent murder

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=homicide%2Cneglect%2Coverall-very-negative%2Crepulsion%2Cfear%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Claw-enforcement%2Claw-enforcement%2Cshootings%2Cmilwaukee-county-jail&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A Milwaukee man was accused of negligent murder on Monday after he shot a woman in the head while holding a “machine gun-like” weapon and talking on the phone.

Deonte Wilkins, 23, of the 9000 block of West Hampton Avenue, has been charged with murder for negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. He first appeared in court on Monday.

Deonte Wilkins (Photo: Milwaukee County Jail)

According to the criminal complaint:

On February 4, Milwaukee police officers responded to a call in an apartment in the 800 block of N. 23rd Street and found a woman on the floor with a single bullet wound on her head. She was declared dead on the spot.

Wilkins was alone in the apartment when the police arrived and told the police that a stranger had broken into the apartment, shot the victim and left.

But researchers found no sign of forced entry.

The police interviewed a witness who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The witness told the police that she saw Wilkins talking on the phone just before the shooting about his “machine gun-like” firearm. The witness then went into the bathroom and heard a shot.

She told the police that when she got out of the bathroom, she saw Wilkins jump up and down and swear by heart while the victim was bleeding on the couch. He told the witness that he accidentally shot the victim, according to the complaint.

The police interviewed another witness who was in the apartment at the time and said that he was taking Wilkins’ gun to “get it out of there.”

Wilkins is being held in Milwaukee County jail for $ 250,000.

If he is convicted, he is in jail for up to 10 years.

