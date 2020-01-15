Man accused of killing young mother to face charges

An Athol man accused of the death of a Leominster woman whose body was found near a wastewater treatment plant is expected to face charges on Wednesday. Keith Hamel, 23, has been charged with the murder of Kelsey Clifford, 26. found outside the entrance to Athol’s wastewater treatment plant in the early hours of November 11, official sources said. Prosecutors said Hamel and Clifford were seen together the night of his death. Prosecutors said police found a sweatshirt with his blood and DNA between Hamel’s home and the crime scene. Acquaintances told NewsCenter 5 that Hamel was a friend of Clifford’s boyfriend. Hamel was previously arrested at the Orange district court in November for murder and is being held without bail. He has since been charged and faces murder and additional charges.

An Athol man accused of the death of a Leominster woman whose body was found near a wastewater treatment plant is expected to face charges on Wednesday.

Keith Hamel, 23, has been charged with the murder of Kelsey Clifford, 26.

Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance to the Athol wastewater treatment plant in the early hours of November 11, officials said.

Sources told 5 investigators that Clifford had suffered severe head injuries and other injuries.

Prosecutors said Hamel and Clifford were seen together the night of his death. Prosecutors said police found a sweatshirt with his blood and DNA between Hamel’s home and the crime scene.

Acquaintances told NewsCenter 5 that Hamel was a friend of Clifford’s boyfriend.

Hamel was previously arrested at the Orange district court in November for murder and is being held without bail. He has since been charged and faces additional murder and charges.

