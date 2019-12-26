Loading...

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend during his birthday party on Christmas Eve

Updated: 4:45 PM EST December 26, 2019

Texas authorities are looking for a man who, they say, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at his birthday party on Christmas Eve. Police say Albert Benjamin Simon made his way to the party and shot and killed Carolee Dawn Taylor, 46, in front of some 15 friends and family. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. "Then, he entered the force, grabbed her, ended up shooting her several times and was pronounced dead here on the scene, so, again, a tragedy," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "They were gathered here celebrating their birthday when a separated boyfriend … another death from domestic violence has just taken his life." Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene, but they believe Simon is still armed and dangerous. Police issued an arrest warrant for murder against Simon.

