Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash of Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney Scott Thomas said that Leighman Joel Hardesty, 26, of Beaufort, has been accused of aggravating death by a vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

On January 22, around 12:15 PM, Hardesty drove west in a Silverado pickup on NC 101 near Old Winberry Road.

Officials said Hardesty left the center and caused a head-on collision with a Toyota FJ Cruiser powered by Floyd Woolbright, 50, from Havelock.

Woolbright died on the spot and Hardesty was taken to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injury.

An investigation by the State Highway Patrol showed that Hardesty was driving his vehicle recklessly and driving at a speed above the speed limit for that area.

Further research showed that Hardesty had addictive substances in its body.

Hardesty was arrested on his release from Vidant Medical Center.

He had a crime first appearance in Carteret County District Court on Wednesday.

The judge set his bond at $ 500,000 with electronic monitoring and when he makes bonds, a curfew of 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Moreover, he is ordered not to use or possess alcohol or a controlled substance and not to drive a motor vehicle.

His next court date is set for Thursday.