Man accused of child abduction faces charges

Updated: 5:42 am EST Jan 16, 2020

MAT REED IN SPRINGFIELD WITH NIGHT DETAILS. MATT: RANDY AND DOUG, NOW THAT 11 YEARS HAS BEEN Reunited with his family. OVERNIGHT, WE LEARN NEW DETAILS ON THE MANNER OF THIS RESCUE. THE POLICE SAYS THAT IT ALL STARTED YESTERDAY WHEN MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ, 24, TAKEN CHARLOTTE MOCCIA OUTSIDE THE STREET WHEN SHE WALKED FROM THE BUS TO HER HOME IN SPRINGFIELD. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED AND MANY CONDUCTORS CALLED ATTENTION AND CALLED 911 ON THE MASS PIKE AND DECLARED THE SUSPEC VEHICLE NEAR SPRINGFIELD AND CONSTRUCTION WORKERS SLOWDOWN TRAFFIC MORE TO FURTHER VEHICLE. >> EVERYTHING HAPPENED SO FAST. I REMEMBER SEPARATELY THE OTHER THAT THE VEHICLE EXITED FROM THE CAR. ONCE I SEEN IT IN HIS HANDS, SHE WAS SAFE. IT’S AN AMAZING LITTLE GIRL. THEY TOGETHER AND CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT FORCE SHE WAS DONE WITH IT. MATT: RODRIGUEZ HAS BEEN CAUTIONED AT GUNPOINT ON THE PIKE. A KNIFE THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN FOUND IN HIS CAR. HE IS IN CUSTODY AT SPRINGFIELD POLICE AND WE HOPE TO LEARN MORE BY APPEARING IN COURT. THE POLICE SAID CHARLOTTE SEEMS WITHOUT INJURY AND THE POLICE IS RECOGNIZING FOR ALL DRIVERS WHO CALLED 9

