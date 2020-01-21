Man accused of beating seniors on bus plea

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of beating an elderly citizen on an RTC bus did not plead guilty to the crime in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning.

His bail was set at $ 100,000.

Nathaniel Graves, 26, faces three crimes, including abuse of an elderly person and a battery.

The subway police released the bus surveillance video showing the beating and asked the public for tips on how to solve the crime.

Graves was arrested at the weekend.

Graves’ attorney, Garrett Ogata, told the court that the video doesn’t show all the facts.

A man who claims to have given Crimestoppers a tip said 8 News When he saw the video, he recognized Graves, who was a former employee.

(WARNING: This video may be very distracting.)

Graves is accused of beating the older man in early December. According to the police, the man lost an eye as a result of the attack.

Some bus drivers say that they feel better when they know someone has been arrested.

“I’m glad that he got caught. He deserved to get everything that came his way, ”said Lakesha Traylor, bus driver.

Court records show that this is not the first charge against Graves. He already had a household battery charge in 2016.