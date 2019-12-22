Man accused of armed robbery at Pizza Hut left DNA after planting face in a closed door

Loading...

The clumsy escape of an accused armed robber literally left a mark. Las Cruces police, New Mexico, said they found evidence of DNA from where a man slammed headlong into Pizza Hut's door while trying to flee the store. A surveillance video of the June robbery was published Thursday and authorities said they accused Markell Deshaun Barnes, 19, of attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault attempt with a deadly weapon. Police linked Barnes with two robberies that occurred on June 25. Barnes First stole a service station around 12:15 a.m. that day, and then at 10:30 p.m., he tried to steal the Pizza Hut restaurant, police said. "The police reviewed the surveillance images of the Pizza Hut case and noted that the suspect tried to run through a door that had already been closed at night," officials said in a Facebook post from the police department. "The suspect stood at the door before changing direction and running off through another exit." Agents cleaned the door for potential DNA evidence, and coincided with a known sample of Barnes' DNA. He was arrested by police in Albuquerque earlier this month and is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bail. Additional charges against Barnes are expected to be filed for the theft of the service station, Las Cruces police said.

