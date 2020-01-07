Loading...

Man, 36, with life-threatening health concerns is missing

from Nikitha Martins

Posted January 7, 2020 6:52 PM PST

(Courtesy: Vancouver Police Department)

The police in Vancouver are looking for a missing 36-year-old man who was last seen when he left VGH on Tuesday afternoon

If you see him, call 9-1-1 and stay with him until the police arrive.

Matthew McCallum was last seen leaving the Vancouver General Hospital at around noon. Tuesday.

According to officers, McCallum requires “immediate, life-saving medical assistance.”

McCallum is described as a white man, about 6 ‘tall and has a very slim build. He has short sandy blond hair and was last seen in brown hospital pajamas.

He is likely to walk slowly and is very sick. It can also be confused or disoriented.

If you see him, call 9-1-1 and stay with him until the police arrive.

