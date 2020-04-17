Mama June’s daughter Anna hauls packing containers as Walmart vital worker after huge plastic operation makeover

MAMA June’s daughter Anna Cardwell is performing her little bit to continue to keep the country moving, in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old fifty percent sister of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, was noticed difficult at get the job done in Walmart in Ga on Thursday.

The reality television personality – who a short while ago invested $47,000 on a boob job – was seen restocking cabinets as an important employee for the duration of the disaster.

An eyewitness instructed The Solar: “Anna hasn’t stopped working at Walmart by the quarantine.”

They extra: “Walmart in Ga is not earning their personnel don masks and Anna is anxious about catching Covid19.”

Anna – acknowledged as Chickadee – unveiled a complete physique makeover last thirty day period.

She’s estranged from her controversial motherCredit: Image by Steve Zak Images/WireImage

The mother-of-two, who is the eldest youngster of Mama June, had breast implants, enamel veneers and ice blonde highlights, which cost $47,450, according to Hollywood Lifestyle.

Anna – who has two daughters, Kylee, 4, and Kaitlyn, 7 – is now dating Eldridge Toney after the split from her partner of a few-years, Michael Cardwell.

Anna – whose mother June was only 15 when she gave start to her – posted on her Fb web page in April 2017 that she had “separated” from her ex-spouse.

She also disclosed that she moved from Alabama again to her hometown of McIntyre, Ga.

The mother-of-two was doing the job challenging to restock the cabinets

She was with out a mask or gloves

The Walmart worker was examining inventory and replenishing the cabinets

She was doing work really hard

She was delighted to get stuck in lugging containers

Stepfather Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 48, took her in as her partnership with June has been estranged.

The father of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson told RadarOnline: “I explained to her she can remain for as lengthy as she desires.”

Anna gave start to daughters Kaitlyn in July 2012 and Kylee in December 2015 who each have various fathers.

Earlier this 7 days, TMZ reported Anna and her sister Jessica Shannon, 23, have adopted in the footsteps of their mom and long gone below the knife to dramatically renovate their bodies.

In accordance to the outlet, the siblings splashed out far more than $120,000 in complete on plastic surgical treatment in Beverly Hills.

