Mama June Von Not To Hot Family Crisis comes to WEtv – you need to know

Mama June is coming home this March.

Mama June is a new reality television show called Mama June: From Not to Hot – Family Crisis.

So what is Mama June about: family crisis? It’s about a huge intervention by Mama Junes family to save them from their addictions.

Mama June: family crisis

In a press release from WEtv Mama June asks: Family Crisis only what will happen if Mama comes home.

Where does she come from? Jail.

The teaser sees 14-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson sitting at the table eating her breakfast cereal. Her mother’s mug shot is on the milk carton.

The door opens outside of the screen, Alana looks up and then the promo asks what happens next.

That’s it when it comes to the promo.

What we know is that Mama June: Von Not to Hot – Family Crisis will premiere on WEtv this March.

What happened to mom June?

There are a lot of things to do to keep fans up to date on the legal issues with Mama June.

The original basis for Mama June: From Not to Hot followed her weight loss journey, during which she lost from a peak weight of 460 pounds to 300 pounds after bariatric surgeries and dietary changes.

She also underwent cosmetic surgery to further improve her look.

Mama June has had a tough year in 2019.

The couple was arrested in Alabama in March 2019 after a domestic dispute. Doak, 43, has a long criminal history that includes arrests for theft, burglary, and criminal property damage.

The two had been together for three years.

The grand jury indicted Mama June and she lost custody of Alana. Her older daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, oversaw Honey Boo Boo.

Last month, Mama June posted a photo on Instagram and found that she hadn’t seen her children and that it was difficult for everyone.

“… even if I don’t see n children that we still suffer so much, but I hope that one day that will change if I want them to know that I miss them and love them very much.”

The new Mama June series: From Not Too Hot – Family Crisis deals with the family’s attempts to reconcile with their matriarch.

In last season’s finale, Alana said she was afraid of her mother.

“Mom, I would like to come home and stay with you – tell you about my day, but I can’t because I’m scared,” said Alana.

The new season for Mama June and her children should start here.

Mama June: From Not to Hot – premiere of the family crisis in March.