Mama June unveils new enhanced smile after undergoing dental work to mend tooth she broke taking in cake

MAMA June unveiled her new smile just after undergoing dental work to mend a tooth she broke eating “extra fat cakes.”

The reality star was all smiles as she showed off her new tooth, in these exceptional images obtained by The Solar On the internet.

June exhibits off her new smileCredit: GiToni

June has been sporting a huge gap in her enamel for virtually a calendar year due to the fact she broke her tooth taking in pre-packaged cakes – which she calls “unwanted fat cakes” – on her exhibit From Not To Incredibly hot.

She told The Sunshine: “I am pleased to ultimately have gotten my tooth preset.

“Now I have to view the fats cakes so it won’t split all over again.”

Followers have been shocked when they observed a raveled June sobbing with a massive hole in her enamel on a promo online video for Time 4 of the WE Tv set display back in February.

Fans were being stunned following viewing this clip of a sobbing JuneCredit: WE Tv

June dropped a tooth very last year while having cakesCredit: GiToni

Her smile has now been restoredCredit: GiToni

She ultimately resolved to get it mounted – and she and boyfriend Geno the two underwent dental operate in Orlando, Florida.

Cosmetic dentist Dr. Matthew Yantorni from Lake Nona Dental Group explained: “June came to our workplace getting misplaced a porcelain veneer off her entrance tooth.

“The veneer had been lacking for an extended time period of time, perhaps up to a calendar year from patient’s recollection.

“Since the veneer was gone for so lengthy, the tissue experienced grow to be overgrown and no more time symmetric to the tooth upcoming door.

“June, like a lot of persons is not a major lover of dentist, but was an particularly fantastic individual during the total approach, together with the dreaded anesthetic shot.”

She underwent dental work to take care of her smile in FloridaCredit: Gi Toni

June pictured just before she broke her toothCredit: Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Pictures for WE television

He ongoing: “We initial had to make some changes to the gum tissue to make guaranteed that when new veneer was placed, it would be symmetric with the tooth following doorway.

“We utilized a dental laser to contour the gum tissue right up until we ended up contented. We chose the laser for this simply because it is very light to the tissue and heals particularly speedy, with nominal soreness.”

June’s new tooth was then created by a state of the art CEREC equipment, which normally takes a 3D impact of the region, generates a momentary tooth straight away, then uploads the file to the lab to create a long term tooth.

She returned 48 hours later to have the long term tooth cemented.

Dr Yantorni offers a thumbs up next the procedureCredit: Gi Toni

June’s daughter Jessica Shannon also just lately had a smile makeoverCredit: Instagram

“June still left the place of work stating, ‘Oh my gosh, I appear thoroughly distinct!’ It is good to see those people unsolicited and rapid psychological responses,” Dr Yantorni extra.

Boyfriend Geno was also treated for a lacking tooth, cavities and had to go through a root canal.

It arrives immediately after daughters Jessica Shannon and Anna Caldwell also acquired a smile makeover as aspect of a $120k body transformation.

Jessica, 23, has shed 50 lbs following bodyweight decline operation, a tummy tuck and liposuction although more mature sister Anna, 25, experienced a breast carry and implants, going from a B to a 36D cup.

June and Geno have been arrested last yearCredit: Splash News

Loved ones relations have been strained since Mama June’s arrest final year for possession of crack cocaine with her bad news boyfriend, Geno.

June, 40, could devote a calendar year powering bars if discovered guilty of the prices.

In a sneak peak of this week’s episode, June appeared to concur to go to rehab to offer with her problems next the arrest.

The drama has been playing out on this time of Mama June: From Not to Scorching, airing Fridays on WE television.

