Mama finds the beautiful poem of a stranger at the place where daughter, 13, 24 years ago died - The Sun

A LOVING mother was “overwhelmed” to find the sincere poem of a stranger at the place where her daughter died.

Sharon Green celebrates her daughter’s death by leaving a flower tribute along the road in Sheffield where her 13-year-old girl was run over in 1996.

3

Rebecca, 13, went skating in 1996 but never came home after a tragic road incident Credit: Sharon Green

3

Sharon Green’s daughter shared the poem on FacebookCredit: Sharon Green

Sharon’s daughter, Rebecca was knocked down at a junction on Penistone Road on January 20, and since then her mother has left flowers behind as a “memory” for passing drivers.

But this year when Sharon began to complete her annual tradition, she found a laminated poem written by one of the motorists who had noticed her tributes for years.

She told BBC Radio Sheffield: “I was just overwhelmed to think that someone would go and put so much effort into writing the most beautiful verse.”

Peter Fearnley, coming in from Deepcar Sheffield, recorded a song for Sharon two years ago.

He shared it online hoping that the person who left the flowers would come across it.

Only when he wrote the verse on paper and set it aside, did Sharon discover it.

He said: “I thought it was a really moving tribute and always felt really moved [by the flowers].

“I have been a songwriter for many years, so it was normal that I tried to put those feelings into a verse.”

After reading the poetry, Sharon asked her daughter to share it on Facebook and the next day they contacted Peter.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Sharon said.

“I can’t believe that someone drove past the last 24 years and noted that the flowers were there.”

Part of the poem is: “I have seen this act of dear memory for more than twenty years

“Flowers on the railings full of tenderness and tears

“All the colors of the rainbow are wrapped in a beautiful bow

“The flowers on the railings for a love that will not let go”.

3

Peter Fearnley wrote the poem after seeing the tribute on the roadside Credit: Twitter