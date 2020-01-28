A WOMAN who shot her partner deadly has been told that she will not be charged after prosecutors decided that she had reason to fear that he would kill her 14-year-old son.

The 39-year-old, whose identity was not released, shot and killed Damon Darnell Hodges, 43, in an indoor trampoline park in Flint Township, Michigan on January 18.

A woman from Michigan who shot partner Damon Darnell Hodges deadly has been told that she will not be charged. Credit: Sheldon T.Banks Funeral Chapel

Security images show that Hodges beats the woman’s 14-year-old son while she tries to intervene Credit: ABC 12

The two had a fight before the Credit: ABC 12 incident

Prosecutors said the incident began when the woman was sitting with Hodges in an SUV in the parking garage of Planet 3 Air Park while her son and two other children were inside.

David Leyton, prosecutor for Genesee County, said they were arguing about Hodges’ refusal to remove the snow from her car … and his failure to find a job. “

“It became physical,” Leyton said.

“He put his arm around her neck and strangled her while he was in the car.

“She managed to open the driver’s side door and kicked it out a few times and threw it in a car parked in the adjacent parking lot.”

The driver of the other car told the police that he had heard the women calling that someone should call 911, but that did not know whether the request was directed at him or someone else in the SUV.

The couple then left the SUV and entered the trampoline park.

HISTORY OF AWESOME CRIME

Once they were inside, the woman’s son saw that she was injured, so took off his coat and threw a fist at Hodges.

Safety film shows the woman trying to get in between the two, but Hodges hits her and throws her aside.

He then sees the 14-year-old push against a wall and hit him before he throws him on the floor and keeps beating him.

The woman then sees a gun draw and Hodges shoot twice.

She left the building and reported the incident to the police herself.

Hodges was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Leyton said that the woman, who has not been named because she has never been charged and because she is a victim of domestic violence, was licensed to legally firearms and that her gun was registered.

Complaints filed with her in the past also claim that Hodges had hit the 14-year-old in the stomach and tried to strangle him with a belt.

Hodges also has a criminal record with numerous violent incidents dating back to 1993.

In 2008, he was released from a 13-year conviction pronounced for assaulting his 16-month-old daughter who caused her brain damage, deafness, and visual disturbances.

Nine different people have also made allegations of domestic violence against him.

5

Prosecutors said that Hodges had started beating the boy and that the woman was afraid he would kill him. Credit: ABC 12

5

Hodges had a record of violent crimes dating back to 1993 Credit: Facebook

