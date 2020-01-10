Loading...

The chances of getting malware on a regular Android phone with default settings are extremely low, but there are countless Android devices in the world. Even those phones are not completely reliable. Some little-known phones can be seen with pre-installed malware thanks to unscrupulous suppliers or manufacturers. Such a device has appeared in the US and is being promoted as part of a government program. Oops.

The smartphone in question is the Unimax (UMX) U686CL, which you probably never encountered. It runs Android 8.1 Go Edition with 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage and a removable battery of 2000 mAh. It is an extremely cheap phone that is offered in the Assurance Wireless program from Virgin Mobile. This is part of the US government’s Lifeline Assistance Program, which aims to help low-income families pay for mobile services. Qualifying customers can get the phone for just $ 35, but they also get potentially annoying malware.

According to Malwarebytes, the Unimax U686CL comes with our old friend Adups pre-installed. You may remember Adups from the exclusive Amazon Blu R1 HD, a phone that made waves for its ultra-low price of $ 50. Adups is a firmware OTA update service, but also has extensive device access. The company pretended innocence when it was recalled for the Blu phone, but here it is with more sketchy behavior on the U686CL.

Adups has the ability to remotely install applications on the phone without user interaction. That alone makes it dangerous, although not explicitly malware. However, it seems that someone is using Adups to push specific malware applications to the phone. The worst thing is that you can’t delete Adups because it’s a system app.

Malwarebytes has confirmed that, if left to its own devices, Adups will install a piece of malware called HiddenAds (Trojan.HiddenAds.WRACT). As the name implies, it exists to bother users with pop-up ads that earn money for the operators. Users can delete this app if they know enough – Malwarebytes has instructions. However, there is nothing to stop this, because the Adups software remains active.

Unfortunately, Assurance Wireless has given a completely tonal response. It says it is in communication with Unimax to understand the cause of the problem. However, it does not believe that the applications in question qualify as malware. Anyone using this device should probably look for an alternative.

