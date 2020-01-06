Maluma discovered kissing Russian model Vivien Rubin in Aspen

Loading...

Single and ready to mingle with people.

Maluma heralds the start of the new year with a new lady at his side.

The Colombian singer was spotted on Saturday kissing Russian model Vivien Rubin on vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

According to one source, the two are “just friends” and Maluma “really enjoys his life as an individual”.

Although Maluma [25] and Rubin [28] are not an official couple, they looked cozy when eating in a ski area.

The model, who worked for the cannabis company Ignite by playboy Dan Bilzerian, even met Maluma’s family because the mother told the singer “Que Pena” on Instagram that she was also on the trip.

This is not the first time that Maluma has been associated with a hot model in October after separating from longtime girlfriend Natalia Barulích.

The Reggaeton artist sparked romantic rumors with Winnie Harlow in late October when the two saw dinner together in the Latin American restaurant Blend in Long Island City.

A close source on the singer previously denied that the two were together and said Maluma was “completely single”.

Barulích told Page Six exclusively after the breakup that she still “loved” her ex, but they had to “take time for us and our careers so we can continue to grow as artists and individuals.”

A representative from Maluma declined to comment on his relationship with Rubin.