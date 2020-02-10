Malo, ‘Suavecito’, 70s Latin Rock, Santana: NPR

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kt75mWEtmu4 (/ embed)

The Morning Edition series, titled One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs, focuses on musicians or bands whose careers in the US are dominated by a single monster hit, and explains why their catalogs have so much more to offer.

In this episode, Felix Contrares from NPR, the moderator of Alt.Latino, argues that the band Malo, best known for their top 20 hit “Suavecito” from 1972, deserves it, along with other Latin rock bands 70s to be remembered like Santanta. (In fact, Carlos Santana’s brother Jorge played guitar for Malo.) Read Felix in his own words below and listen to the radio version via the audio link.

Malo was part of a Latin American rock movement in the early 1970s, which of course included Santana, but there were other bands – like El Chicano, Azteca and even War – that combined rock’n’roll and Latin American influences.

“Suavecito” was the breakout hit on the first album, mostly because it was so radio-friendly. It was in English and at the same time it dug deeply into the mix of African American soul and Latin rock.

I always thought that the band Malo really reached their potential, really impressed with what they are about on their second album, Malo Dos. The track “Momotombo” is a perfect example. This band was musically more demanding than some of the other bands that existed at the time. The interplay between rock and Afro-Caribbean was more organic and less awkward. The horn arrangements reflected part of the music played with the band Chicago and even Tower of Power.

And then some of the musicians themselves: They included a Cuban conguero named Francisco Aguabella, who had direct connections to Afro-Cuban folk music. They also had three musicians who would eventually play with Santana: Raul Rekow (Conga), Richard Kermode (piano) and Pablo Tellez (bass). Pablo is the hero on this route. You can hear him playing traditional Afro-Cuban tumbao patterns, but he does it with the dexterity of a jazz player and the cheek of Motowns James Jamerson. He just drives this route absolutely.

Of course Santana is the only survivor of this short Latin American rock music of the early 1970s, but there is room for other bands if we look back on the legacy. They were all different. They all had different approaches to cross-pollination. Most disintegrated or fell apart, but in 1972 Malo Dos and “Momotombo” were absolutely the best there was.