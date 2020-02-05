Malkin explains Penguin’s Confident, Ready for Tampa

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in Sunshine State for three days and are preparing for a confrontation with a Tampa Bay Lightning team that, like them, has 71 points and is at the top of the NHL rankings. But Penguin’s center Evgeni Malkin still cherishes something in the team’s most recent game.

On Sunday, they threw Washington 4-3 on the road. The capitals are on top of the rankings.

“We probably played against the best team now,” Malkin said after the team had practiced in Amalie Arena on Wednesday. “Finally we play as a close group. I think we will play for 60 minutes.”

That includes, he said, defensively late in games, like the Penguins did on Sunday. Malkin said it was a play-off game.

“I like how we supported each other, how we talked in the dressing room before the game, after the game. We play against Washington three more times for the play-offs. It is certainly a great test for us. “

Although it was already planned, the penguins received a bit of a reward with a day off in Florida on Tuesday, giving them nearly 48 hours between training on Monday and training on Wednesday there.

“Few days in Florida,” said Malkin. “Enjoyed a day off (Tuesday). Practice (Wednesday). And play against a good team (Thursday). “

Malkin said the lightning represents another test, as Washington did.

“We are ready,” he said. “We played (well) against Washington. We had a lot of faith. We play against Tampa – well the last five games. It is a good test. We are ready.”

The Lightning has won four times in a row and five out of six (5-0-1). Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 63 points, Steven Stamkos has 57, they both have 24 goals and Stamkos has seven goals, 13 points during his eight-point streak.

“You exhale there or you lose your focus, and Tampa has the type of team that can hurt you,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

In addition to the firepower, the Lightning has a hot goalkeeper. Andrei Vasilevskiy has a personal 16-game point streak (14-0-2) and will set a franchise record if he extends it to 17.

“They have a good team,” said Malkin. “They have everything – goalkeeper, defenders, power play, attackers.

“But we also have a good team.”

Penguin winger Bryan Rust, who broadcast Monday’s training in Tampa, was a full participant in the training, and the line combinations and defensive pairs remained the same.

#Pens workflow …

McCann-Crosby-Simon

ZAR-Blueger-Tanev

Rust-Malkin-Hörnqvist

Galchenyuk-Lafferty-Angello

(Agozzino)

Johnson-Letang

Ruhwedel-Schultz

Pettersson-Marino

Riikola (gonchar)

A guess would be that Matt Murray will make his second straight start after a strong game Sunday in a win in Washington.

Matt Murray is the first goalkeeper after training. Tristan Jarry is still on the ice and gets extra work. #Pens

