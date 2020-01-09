Malek: For the diaspora in Iran, plane crash causes grief over the oceans

Loading...

A woman cries during a commemoration at Western University in London, Ont. on January 8, 2020.

GEOFF ROBINS / AFP via Getty Images

While Iranians around the world watched news of the reprisal attack of Iranian missiles on an Iraqi base that housed US troops on January 7, fear and uncertainty about what might unfold left many of us shocked and glued to our screens. But for Iranians in Canada, that fear turned into fear, shock, and ultimately a broken heart within hours. The crash of the PS752 flight from the Ukrainian international airline sent Iranian-Canadians looking for information, whether they were texting loved ones on WhatsApp and Telegram, or calling friends and neighbors in their communities hoping to find out more about loved ones . It was soon clear that the crash had claimed the lives of all 176 people on board – including 63 Canadian citizens out of 138 passengers who were destined for Canada.

The news left a global diaspora in shock and disbelief. But in non-Iranian discussions and reports, some online commentators voiced a different kind of disbelief, accompanied by suspicion: why were so many Canadians aboard a flight from Tehran to Kiev? This question revealed a blind spot in the imagination of many about who Canadians are. Apart from the Ukrainian crew members, lists of passenger nationalities – 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British – only refer to documents. And documents only tell part of the story. Almost all the names of passengers on the manifest of the flight were Iranian or Afghan, and the 63 Canadians on board were mostly Iranian-Canadians who returned from family visits in Iran to their homes in Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Winnipeg and – for about half of the Canadian victims – Edmonton.

That one Ukrainian flight from International Airlines that kept Canadians from so many cities, points to one of the most important lures of Iranians to Canada: postgraduate education. Among the victims of PS752 were students, alumni and faculties of campuses such as the University of Ottawa, University of Alberta, University of Toronto, Western, Guelph, Waterloo, McMaster University and Langara College.

Statistics Canada estimates that the number of Iranian students in Canada has tripled in the last three years, and those in areas such as engineering, computer science and neuroscience joined Iranian communities that estimate the 2016 census at more than 200,000 members. Unlike Iranian communities in the US, whose members arrived largely in the 1980s in the midst of a revolution and an eight-year war, a large part of the Iranian population of Canada began in the mid-1990s and in the 2000 to arrive as skilled workers, business immigrants or investors, refugees and students.

In both smaller communities and the larger ones in Toronto and Vancouver, Iranian-Canadians have developed robust community organizations, media and businesses. These are close-knit communities whose members maintain close ties with family and friends in Iran, and often travel back and forth for visits – often during school holidays in winter and summer.

The fact that there were seven nationalities aboard a flight en route from Tehran to Kiev is evidence of both the worldwide spread of the Iranian diaspora – the many destinations where we have sought refuge or education or a better life in Europe and North America – and the tragic consequences of harsh economic sanctions and broken diplomatic relations that have limited the capabilities of Iranian travelers. Despite the high demand, there have been no direct flights between Canada and Iran since the diplomatic ties were broken in 2012. And because the US economic sanctions that the Trump government re-imposed in 2017, many European airlines have terminated their routes to Tehran (rising prices) for those who remain), the Tehran-Kiev-Toronto route is one of the few affordable options become available for Iranian-Canadians.

As an Iranian American, I was also stuck on my phone and TV on Tuesday evening, terrified of what was to come. As a professor who has studied Iranian migration to Canada and beyond for more than ten years, I knew that the early reports of the crash meant a disaster, both for Iran and for a global community that was already about to break. As we read the stories and see the pictures of children, newlyweds, graduate students, and families whose lives have been tragically broken down, we express our grief over the oceans and our love across borders – both for those we knew in life and for those we knew mourning in death.

Amy Malek is a socio-cultural anthropologist who specializes in the Iranian diaspora. She is currently an Associate Research Scholar at the Sharmin and Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Center of Princeton University for Iran and Persian Gulf Studies and Assistant Professor of International Studies at the College of Charleston.

