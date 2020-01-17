Male workers suffered the most from the recession of production, according to a new report

Men’s wages fell in cities in Southwestern Ontario over a 15-year period around the last recession, and the number of employed men decreased, new federal figures show.

Male employees in London saw an average wage decrease of one percent from 2000 to 2015, while male employees in non-production centers in Canada saw an average wage increase of 13 percent over the same period, Rene Morissette, a senior economist at Statistics Canada, said Thursday.

In addition, the number of men working full-time in the same period fell 8.5 percent. The number of men working in the industry fell by 5.2 percent, he said.

“When a local economy loses an important sector, it has consequences for other parts of the economy. It affects employees who are fired in factories, but also other employees in other industries, “Morissette said.

The London region, like other regions in the province, was hit hard by factory closures during the 15 years that the study examined. Some of the factories that have closed and fired employees are the Ford Assembly Plant in St. Thomas, Electro-Motive, Sterling in St. Thomas and Kellogg.

A new report from Statistics Canada examines the long-term effect of job losses. The conclusion that a job in a factory has been lost has a broad and sustained impact on communities that depend on a busy workplace.

But current data shows a major turnaround in the manufacturing sector, as industrial store floors buzzed over the past five years, said Chris Heschl, an economist at the Conference Board of Canada.

“The data is old. Employment was huge and the recovery was slow. It took almost 10 years to return, but employment has grown, recent data is very strong, “he said.

The gross domestic product of London and the surrounding area, the value of the goods made here, will rise 1.9 percent this year, the highest total since 2015 when it grew by 2.1 percent, Heschl said.

Last year it grew by 0.5 percent.

NOON NEWS ROUNDUP

Have you signed up for our daily newsletter, packed with news, photos and surprises? Click here to get it in your email inbox every day during lunch.

The GDP of the industry has also increased on average by 3.8 percent per year in the last five years, says Heschl.

From 2000 to 2015, the percentage of Canadian men aged 21 to 55 who were employed full-time fell by five percentage points, from 63.6 percent in 2000 to 58.6 percent in 2015, the report said. But that decrease was around 10 percent in the production of heavy cities such as Windsor, Oshawa, St. Catharines-Niagara and Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo.

The fall in production also reduced the real wage for men, the report states. The study finds that from 2000 to 2015 a decrease of five percentage points among production workers in a certain city or region resulted in a wage decrease of at least 6.9 percent.

Morissette said he broke male workers in his report because female workers were not so adversely affected by the fall in production during that period. The report even says that “Canadian data provides little evidence that the fall in production has lowered women’s wages and labor participation,” it said.

Heschl wonders why Statistics Canada, in its report, only considered full-time job losses for men in order to achieve a 8.5 percent fall in jobs for London.

When women and men are collapsed and part-time jobs are added, job losses here were 4.5 percent between 2000 and 2015, well below the Ontario average of 7.7 percent, suggesting that London and region outperformed much of Ontario above the 15 years.

Industrial employment has also risen by an average of 4.7 percent a year in the London region over the past five years, Heschl said.

“In 2007 and 2008, employment in the industry fell by 13 and 11 percent,” respectively. “Those years were not nice, but it has increased since the recession.”

Henry Diaz, an economist at the Conference Board of Canada, said production has been restored.

“The manufacturing industry as a whole has embraced new technology, automation and robotics and has turned the corner,” he said

“Jobs have been lost in production, but jobs have been created in other industries, there has been growth in other areas,” as well as in production.

Statistics Canada also reported that 34,300 were working in the London region in 2019, 2,300 more than in 2015. In 2001, production had 36,000 employees in the London region.

The city and the area also have a total workforce of 265,900, of which 251,200 employees.

“This is for the first time quantifying the effect of this change on cities and towns in Canada,” Morissette said of his report.

“Everyone had known for a long time that production in Canada had fallen, but we did not know what the effect was of the change in wages and employees in these areas. This helps to fill that gap. “

Measuring the decrease in production from 200-2015

London

14.7 percent of the population employed in industry in 2000

5.2 percent decrease in male employees in production over 15 years

8.5 percent fewer men who work full time in 2015 compared to 2000

One percent drop in men’s pay from 2000 to 2015.

Windsor

25.9 percent of the population employed in industry in 2000

9.2 percent decline in male workers in production for 15 years

12.7 percent fewer men working full-time in 2015 compared to 2000

14 percent drop in men’s pay from 2000 to 2015

Brantford

24.1 percent of the population employed in industry in 2000

8.4 percent fewer male employees in production for 15 years

6.7 percent fewer men working full-time in 2015 compared to 2000

One percent drop in men’s pay from 2000 to 2015

Woodstock

27.2 percent of the population worked in industry in 2000

Decrease of male employees by 4.4 percent in production for 15 years

3.9 percent fewer men working full-time from 2015 compared to 2000

Eight percent decrease in men’s pay from 2000 to 2015

Stratford

29.5 percent of the population worked in industry in 2000

9.3 percent decline in male workers in production for 15 years

6.1 percent fewer men working full-time from 2015 compared to 2000

Two percent decrease in men’s pay from 2000 to 2015.

Chatham-Kent

22.4 percent of the population employed in industry in 2000

10.9 percent decrease makes employees in production more than 15 years

8.9 percent fewer men who work full-time in 2015 compared to 2000

10 percent drop in men’s pay from 2000 to 2015

Sarnia