Male tech employees have facelifts (because they are over 35)

He is over 35. Do we have to wonder if he had a job?

I wondered if Elon Musk had a job.

Please, it’s nothing personal. Well, not too personal. However, it made me think whether Mark Zuckerberg would soon have a job.

You see, I bathed in my own tears after reading the stories of men in Silicon Valley who suddenly feel the need to look younger than they do.

The Washington Post provided a disturbing – for some, sure – description of how, when technicians and future Titans of Valley reach the age of 35, they see the need to save (their) faces.

Whether it is Botox, facelifts, or who knows what kind of new-age chemical intrusion, these men feel the need to project vitality because they are trying to make the world an even better place than they have already made.

A San Francisco plastic surgeon offered these prima facie uplifting words: “People here appreciate the young people for their passion and their ability to see things in new ways.”

That’s weird. I know so many locals who despise that millennials have taken over classic, characterful neighborhoods and turned them into sterile, lifeless paradises for nerds with limited emotional outreach.

Yet a 48-year-old tech employee, named Daniel, told the Post: “In the early 2000s and late 90s, people didn’t worry too much about what you looked like. But there’s a whole new generation of employees here, and they have created different expectations, and that starts with the appearance. You now see more people in shape and who look fashionable. “

Oh, you mean what men have been expecting from women lately, has it been thousands of years ago?

I have to admit my condolences, since I am no longer under 35. Or even 35 yourself. I admit that when I see young technical types on electric scooters, mild expletives can occur behind my teeth. So just the idea that even relatively young male technicians are so insecure that they feel the need to get a face is entertaining.

Except, of course, for the actual reality that age discrimination lives heartily and lives well in the valley. Why did Google launch a lawsuit last year by more than 200 people who claimed they were being considered unfair because of their age.

But is there really any evidence that the younger things are so much smarter or more inspiring than their slightly more nuanced older ones?

I can’t help but wonder if the state in which much of the technology has driven the world was inspired by world changers that were not quite worldly enough. They struggled to understand – or even consider – the consequences of what they created.

The cleanup has only just begun, and some of the biggest pugs are now in extremely advanced technical years. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is 47. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is 55. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Again, I wouldn’t want to dream that one of these men enjoyed a touch-up – although it gave me one or two came to mind once.

Yet Mark Zuckerberg is currently 35. I wonder what he will treat himself on his next birthday in May.