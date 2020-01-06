Male celebrities hug nail art and manicure on the red carpet

Loading...

Nail art is not just for women. Male celebrities come to gel manicure on a large scale, including A $ AP Rocky and Bad Bunny. The machine gun Kelly, Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and many more are also very trendy. Expect in 2020 that many famous guys on the red carpet will have a freshly polished look.

Less than a week after 2020, it is clear that nail art is the latest trend in men’s fashion.

While A $ AP Rocky and Bad Bunny were among the first to wear colorful manicures last year, more and more male celebrities are jumping into the trend in the new year.

“I think men should be able to do nail art without feeling feminine,” A $ AP Rocky Vogue said prophetically in October. It seems that he has fulfilled his wish. Several male stars – including Machine Gun Kelly, Ansel Elgort and Bobby Berk – were discovered on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 with freshly painted nails.

Harry Styles also caused a stir at the 2019 Met Gala when he wore plain blue and pink nail polish. When his album “Fine Line” was released in December, the star balanced himself out with his first gel manicure, the care of the famous manicurist Britney Tokyo.

“Nails are his new favorite thing,” Britney told Page Six Style exclusively, adding that his album release manicure will last a month and Styles is likely to change the design very soon.

“I have a feeling that men’s nails will get more attention from 2020 and will become the norm,” she predicts. “Men’s nails are usually black, matte or just like that, but it will be different this year. Female or male, what is cool will be cool! “

Britney believes that red, pink and matching couple designs – already seen by Dua Lip and Anwar Hadid – will be all the rage in the new year.

Below are other stars who have operated nail art:

A $ AP Rocky, one of the first men to bring nail art back into the mainstream, has been a manicure follower with a message for some time. After he was arrested in Sweden, he even had a patriotic message painted on him and has often changed appearance since then.

Bad Bunny not only experimented with many different types of nail polish, but also exceeded the extra mile with long acrylic tips.

Anwar Hadid recently visited Mei, the nail artist frequented by sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. He got a colorful manicure with his nickname “A Plus” and girlfriend Dua Lipa got her own nail art. Since then she has become a fan of the artist herself.

Marc Jacobs is a fan of maximalist nail designs and even let the manicurist Mei amaze his custom made purple vape.

Influencer Luka Sabbat dipped his toes (or rather the fingertips) in the minimalist nail art trend with this colorful geometric look by Britney Tokyo.

“Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk showed off his smoky eye shadow and dark manicure at the InStyle Golden Globes after party with his date, co-star Karamo Brown.

The Kelly machine gun also showed its dazzling nails at the InStyle Golden Globes Afterparty.

Post Malone was less polished at Diddy’s 50th birthday party, where his black nail paint was clearly bumped.

