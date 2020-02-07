Maldives to improve the safety for tourists after stabbing

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – The Government of the Maldives is planning to increase security for tourists after suspected Muslim extremists stabbed three foreigners in the land of the Indian Ocean.

The National Security Council worked with the police and other agencies to find out more about the attack, the motives and the perpetrators, according to the president’s office.

Six suspects have been arrested for the injury of two Chinese nationals and one Australian.

The three were stabbed on Tuesday in separate attacks on Hulhumale Island, adjacent to the airport island in the capital. The government says the three are recovering in a hospital.

The Security Council met on Thursday with representatives from the tourism industry to discuss improving security in tourist-visited areas, the president’s office said. It was not specific about the planned measures.

The police are also investigating the authenticity of a video that is distributed on social media and in which a masked man claims responsibility for the attacks.

Maldives is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, known for its expensive luxury island resorts.

With a population of around 400,000 people, mostly Sunni Muslims, the Maldives was known to contribute the largest number of foreign hunters per capita in Syria.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press