Malcolm Turnbull has Scott Morrison brutally assessed

Malcolm Turnbull has betrayed Scott Morrison in a brutal new interview in which the former liberal leader also compared his climate change by rejecting colleagues as “terrorists”.

In a conversation with the BBC, the former liberal prime minister said he was unable to explain the behavior of his successor, including his controversial Hawaii vacation, and accused the prime minister of downplaying the Bushfire crisis.

“I don’t know why Scott Morrison acted the way he did. I want to be very open with you, I’ve worked very closely with him, I’ve known him for at least 20 years and I can’t explain his behavior, ”he said.

“I cannot explain why he did not meet the former fire chiefs who wanted to see him in March last year to talk about the seriousness of the threat.

“Everyone knew we were in a very dry time and as a result the fire season would likely be very bad. So instead of doing what a guide should do and preparing people for it, he downplayed it and then of course decided to go on vacation to Hawaii at the height of the crisis.

“It just doesn’t match the way a prime minister would or should act.”

Last year, the New Daily announced that the prime minister was on a secret trip to Hawaii while fires devastated Australian communities.

Mr. Turnbull said that Mr. Morrison downplayed and temporarily reduced the impact of climate change.

“Which is just nonsense from a scientific point of view. So that’s misleading, ”he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was caught dating vacationers in Hawaii.

Despite being held hostage by a group of climate change denialists at the head of the Liberal Party, Mr. Turnbull urged his successor to show some backbone.

“How many coral reefs still need to be bleached? How many million hectares of forest still need to be burned? How many lives and houses have to be lost before climate change deniers admit they are wrong? “, He said.

“If a country like Australia is not ready to deal seriously with these problems – it is at the forefront of the ramifications and a progressive, prosperous, technologically sophisticated country with the appropriate resources – why should other countries take this problem seriously? seriously how should they? “

During his tenure, Mr. Turnbull once described former Prime Ministers Abbott and Kevin Rudd as “miserable spirits” because they spoke from the sidelines. This did not prevent him from entering the world stage with his devastating assessment of the current leadership.

The former prime minister, who launched a new book earlier this year, has also criticized US President Donald Trump for playing a “very destructive” role in the climate debate.

“Trump doesn’t care. He says global warming is garbage, ”said Turnbull.

“Trump tries to slow down global measures to reduce emissions. The lack of American leadership is extremely harmful.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had several round table discussions in Canberra to restore forest fires. Photo: AAP

Mr. Turnbull accused his own predecessor, Tony Abbott, of being the country’s most prominent climate denier in Australian politics, who has been embroiled in a shameful “war on science” by others.

“It’s an extremely irrational and self-destructive approach,” said Turnbull.

“The right wing in the Liberal Party essentially acts like terrorists,” he said.

“Now I am not suggesting that you use weapons and bombs or the like, but your approach is an attempt at intimidation.

“And they basically say to the rest of the party … if you don’t do what we want, we’ll blow up the show. As you know, one of the putschists said to me,” You have to give in to the terrorists. “