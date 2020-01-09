Malaysian transplant breaker: voice clips show cover-up by ex-PM | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“We can confirm their absolute authenticity. The content is shocking; it is a cover-up and undermining of justice, “said Latheefa.

In a conversation of July 26, 2016, Najib reportedly called the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed to seek an urgent meeting to “impasse” the payment between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co. that came just a few days after the US Department of Justice filed lawsuits to allegedly seize illegally acquired assets related to 1MDB and said that at least $ 3.5 billion by people near Najib from the fund has been darkened.

Allegedly, Najib also asked Mohammed to conclude a loan agreement to help his stepson and Hollywood producer Riza Aziz, who was mentioned in the US lawsuit. Najib said a loan agreement would prove that the 1MDB money to Riza’s production company Red Granite came from a legitimate source.

“I don’t want him to be a victim if he was completely unaware of the source of money,” Najib told the prince, according to the telephone recordings.

Red Granite later paid $ 60 million to drop the US lawsuit, but Riza was charged in Malaysia last year for money laundering.

Najib told local media that he was shocked but did not confirm or deny the talks. It was said that he would study the recordings and refer the case to his lawyers.

Najib apparently started the 1MDB fund for economic development shortly after the takeover of power in 2009, but it collected billions of debts and led to investigations in the US and other countries.

In another recording in January 5, 2016, the then public prosecutor Dzulkifli Ahmad reportedly told Najib that the outcome of the 1MDB investigation was harmful, but that he and subsequently Attorney General Apandi Ali could handle the case on the legal side. On January 26 of that year, Apandi held a press conference to rid Najib of any misconduct. Dzulkifli was promoted to head of the anti-graft agency in August 2016.

Another conversation between Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor revolved around plans to invite representatives from the United Arab Emirates to settle a financial dispute between 1MDB and International Petroleum Investment Co. without arbitration. to settle.

“Honey, you are the prime minister, you have to take charge,” Rosmah told Najib, according to the recordings.

Latheefa said the agency decided to make the clips public because it is of national interest and that it would not harm Najib’s ongoing processes.

The corresponding press