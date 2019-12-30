Making a difference in Mexico: a look at the challenges of international humanitarian work

Loading...

SAN ANDRÉS LARRÁINZAR, Mexico – I duck my head and find the fragrance of fresh flowers. A high school girl places a necklace of pink and purple petals around my neck and then rushes to join her classmates who are arranged in rows, wearing embroidered shirts with black cotton skirts.

It is Thanksgiving, and I am in Chiapas, the southernmost state in Mexico, where the remains of Spanish rule and the ancient Mayan civilization are interspersed between beaches, rainforests and forested highlands. For the next three days, I will be here in the indigenous village of Bayalehmó to report on a school building trip with Escalera, a nonprofit organization based in Utah.

Escalera is one of many organizations, including at least six in Utah, that offer international service trips where people from the United States can experience a new culture and the feeling of doing good at the same time. I have come to Chiapas with seven other Americans who have given up traditional parties in the hope of experiencing something more meaningful.

Reunited with community leaders and children in an outdoor pavilion, perched atop a forested mountain, we wander with our flower necklaces, trying to connect. The children laugh and talk to each other in Tzotzil, their mother tongue. They are the students who will occupy the two new classrooms that Escalera will build. Small and nervous, they cross your home at high altitude with ease; Some walk one hour each day to get to school. For them, weaving colorful textiles and working in the fields to grow corn and beans is a safer future than the university. Less than half will finish high school.

Jan and Bryson Garbett, along with the rest of their group, met smiles and flower necklaces of children in San Andres Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.



The only people who look really comfortable in this welcome ceremony are Jan and Bryson Garbett, the founders of Escalera, who have been promoting education in Chiapas for over 20 years. At that time, they helped more than 57,000 children with scholarships and worked to build 180 new classrooms. Between 2007 and 2018, Escalera donated $ 8.1 million to help promote its educational programs. The Garbet greet the residents of the town as grandparents who meet distant cousins ​​and grandchildren at a family Thanksgiving dinner, somehow find words within the language barrier.

The rest of us, who are in Chiapas for the first or second time, are not so comfortable in this environment. Participants in the trip to the US UU. They have each paid $ 3,500 for an experience that is partly vacations and partly in a service project. Around $ 2,000 goes to finance the school, and the rest goes to travel expenses, including plane tickets, food and some scheduled tourist visits. Jan Garbett says that the main reasons for bringing volunteers from the United States are fundraising and cultural exchange. She expects us to be inspired by what we see here.

But I am skeptical because I have been on "voluntourism" trips like this before. Those trips to China, Thailand and Zambia felt rewarding and productive at that time, but looking back, I wondered if I really helped someone going, and if the money spent on my airfare could have served a better purpose.

With numerous case studies showing that international humanitarian projects have the potential to do more harm than good, I have even wondered if it could have had a negative effect on the communities I tried to serve. Over the years, the Garbet have taken steps to ensure their impact is positive. They have dedicated themselves to an area, working hard to understand the specific challenges in Chiapas, and conducted randomized controlled trials and trials to measure impact. The results have not always been what they expected, but they have made adjustments.

Jan Garbett laughs with a group of children when she and her husband, Bryson, and the rest of their group arrive in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.



Chiapas

Often referred to as the "forgotten people," indigenous communities in Chiapas have a long history of exploitation, beginning with Spanish colonization in the 16th century. In the 1990s, the Zapatista movement emerged from the frustration that the Mexican government was taking its money but offering nothing in return. His struggle for independence became a bloody conflict that killed hundreds, but also attracted international attention and attracted foreign aid.

Today, San Cristóbal de las Casas, the cultural capital of Chiapas, is a center for non-profit organizations, according to Escalera's policy and development director, Myriam Hernández. International organizations there do everything from building schools to promoting sustainable agricultural techniques, he said. Despite their best efforts, about 80% of the 5 million people in Chiapas remain in poverty. Almost 1 in 5 cannot read. This harsh reality has caused some, including Hernández, to question whether the concentration of charities has had any real impact.

"Are we really welcome here?" She asks. "Do they need us?"

It is a question that Jan and Bryson Garbett have repeatedly asked themselves since 1997, when they abandoned plans to go to Disneyland and took seven of their eight children on a service trip to Xalitzintla in Puebla, Mexico. Like many parents, they hoped to give their children a cultural experience that would broaden their perspectives. And so, they traveled to a city at the base of the active Iztaccihuatl volcano, where they worked on school repairs and helped with health services. The trip caused something in them, and the one-time excursion became a continuous search to discover what else they could do to help.

The answer was scholarships.

The Garbetts (owners of Garbett Homes, a major homebuilding business in Utah) began establishing contacts with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout Mexico to find students who couldn't afford high school. His plan was to provide them with funds to attend Benemérito, a private school operated by the church in Mexico City. Dozens of students enthusiastically accepted the offer.

But the Garbet continued to hear about communities beyond the borders of cities, indigenous peoples in the highlands where poverty was most extreme. Their hearts told them that they had to go later. They arranged for one of their contacts to take them to a town in the highlands of Chiapas called Chojalo, and enthusiastically presented their scholarship program to families there.

However, the Garbet were surprised when parents asked questions such as: "Do our children need to have completed high school?" And "Do you need to know how to speak Spanish?"

They had encountered a common trap for many well-meaning charitable groups. Without properly understanding the culture or conditions, the Garbetts were not prepared to help. Before high school scholarships, the city needed a high school.

"We had no experience in the communities. We had no knowledge, so we naively did the same thing we had done anywhere else," said Jan Garbett. "We left thinking there was nothing we could offer to that village. We did not plan to return … but it persecuted us."

A group of children play basketball despite the fog that has settled in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

A group of children laugh as they gather to see the download of their new classrooms while workers and volunteers prepare to build two classrooms in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Workers and volunteers build a pair of school classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Salvador Pérez, Edgar Díaz and Mateo Díaz sit down for an interview and discuss their future school dreams in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Learning lessons

In recent years, critics of "voluntourism" such as Pippa Biddle have dismantled common assumptions about international humanitarian work, whose work on the subject has been published by the media and presented in multiple books and documentaries. She said that even well-intentioned projects can have disastrous and unwanted consequences. Biddle and others have criticized humanitarian programs abroad for focusing more on the personal fulfillment of volunteers than the people they serve, for promoting a "complex of white saviors," where light-skinned people have full power and people with darker skin. they live the mercy of their generosity, and in some cases, for forcing a community to adopt solutions that make things worse.

Horror stories abound. Multiple organizations, including World Challenge, have severed ties with orphanages that have been found to exploit children by maintaining poor conditions to attract foreign donations. In her book, "Voluntary Tourism," Mary Mostafanez had written that some communities have developed economies based on voluntary work, and it is not uncommon for finished projects to be demolished, only to be rebuilt by the next group that feels good. experience. Abandoned wells, nutrition centers, mills, latrines and school buildings dirty Sub-Saharan Africa, as documented by What Went Wrong? A nonprofit journalism initiative. Some projects are never completed, some are not maintained and others are not desired in the first place.

In 2010, Escalera board member Jon Nieporte said he and his co-workers noticed that people in rural Mexico spent a lot of time cooking tortillas in open fires inside their homes. Because it is known that smoke inhalation causes serious health problems, and is even related to learning problems, a program began at Escalera to deliver electric stoves to families. But when Nieporte returned to those villages after a period of time, he found many of the stoves hidden in the corners with household items stacked on top, clearly not in use.

Ladder had not considered the cultural significance of cooking on fire and things that people like, including heat. Nieporte said the effort proved to be culturally inappropriate and inefficient, so the electric stove program was suspended. It was a lesson learned, he said.

“Many nonprofit organizations go to areas like this, and they have their idea of ​​what should happen, what the solution should be. We've had some of that too, said Nieporte. "I think what really makes us different is that we don't always trust those instincts. We want to try it. We want to know what works."

Members of the Pajalton Bajo México community council sit in a classroom during an interview on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

School children smile while answering questions about the school near San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Salvador Pérez, Edgar Díaz and Mateo Díaz sit down for an interview and discuss their future school dreams in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Antonia López talks about the school and what she likes about her at her home in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A warehouse

Diego Ruiz, 40, leads us to a dark and dusty warehouse where high school students are currently studying in Bayalehmó. Flowers from the necklaces that made us throw trash on the concrete floor. Loose wire fences and a green tarp separate desks and chairs from old furniture and materials stacked in the other half of the room. Light holes shine through the gray metal roof like stars in a night sky. When it rains, Ruiz says, the water seeps into the room and the sound of the water hitting the metal is so loud that the students can't hear anything.

That is why Escalera is building two new classrooms for the people.

In the government documents, Ruiz's first name is Diego, but in tzotzil, he calls himself Yek. Dressed in a beige wool coat, brown pants and a cowboy hat, he is modest, but he is the intellectual author behind the existence of the school. For five years, he traveled back and forth to the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas trying to obtain government support. Authorities dismissed him and said there was another high school in a nearby community that children could attend. It looked close enough on a map, but in reality, some children would have to walk up to three hours every day to get there, Ruiz told them. I knew it because, as a child, I walked 2 hours a day, sometimes barefoot in the rain, from home to school.

In 2016, the government agreed and sent high school teachers to Bayalehmó. Borrowing elementary school classrooms and using the warehouse, the town's first high school class graduated earlier this year with 26 students, of which more than half were girls. A handful married shortly after, at age 15. The rest received scholarships to attend high schools in nearby cities.

Ruiz is grateful for Escalera's help and says he is not worried that Bayalehmo's children learn Spanish and go to school, possibly leaving behind their native towns and culture. He just wants the best future for his two children, 10 and 12 years old.

"It is much better for all children to learn Spanish to communicate with the outside world," Ruiz said. "Just speaking Tzotzil limits access to opportunities."

Volunteer Austin Springer watches one of the contractors drill a screw hole in a window while he and other volunteers and contractors build a pair of children's classrooms in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A contractor uses a level while forming a window in one of the classrooms while workers and volunteers build a pair of children's classrooms in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Workers and volunteers near the end of a roof while building a pair of children's classrooms in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A contractor raises a window to his position while workers and volunteers build a pair of school classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Volunteer Austin Springer paints next to the classroom while he and other volunteers and contractors build a pair of children's classrooms in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Workers and volunteers begin unloading the truck before building a pair of children's classrooms in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Building a school

The ridge where the school is being built in Bayalehmó overlooks an extensive valley where the layers of green, blue and gray mountains undulate on the horizon. Checker of agricultural plots even on the steepest slopes. There is plenty of time to enjoy the view because we have more than enough people to complete the work. At one time, more than 25 volunteers are chatting while approximately six wield tools and brushes productively. In addition to the seven people from the United States, there are seven Mexican employees of Escalera, three hired workers from Mexico City, 10 missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and more than a dozen local men who have Come to help. with the project

In 2007, the first school that Escalera built in a town called El Pozo took six months to complete. The construction process was inefficient and the resulting cement block building was dark and cold.

With experience in housing construction, the Garbet began to look for a better solution. His daughter Ann Garbett, now 34, identified a company in Mexico City called Vicasa that produces prefabricated buildings. In 2008, he worked with them to develop a design for a school, which Escalera put to the test in a town called Pajalton Bajo.

Instead of cutting, hammering or laying bricks, the process of assembling a prefabricated building consists of stripping the plastic from the wall panels, placing screws and bolts in the right places and painting. Bryson Garbett calls it "the Ikea of ​​school building." If villagers build the foundations in advance (what Escalera requires to guarantee local investment), a prefabricated Vicasa school can be completed in just three days. Initially, the locals were skeptical about the model and thought it looked cheap and would not last as long as a building of cement blocks. But the product is equally resistant, has better insulation and lets in more light, said Bryson Garbett.

These buildings are not only of better quality, but they are much easier to build than we really are not necessary for construction. Our group from the United States can make frequent excursions outside the construction site to see a textile factory, visit a local market and participate in a festival. We let the hired workers do most of the work and return to add some finishing touches, such as placing the gutters and painting the metal siding.

A group of school girls walk down the road to San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Jan and Bryson Garbett meet and talk with the children of the village in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

A young woman smiles while an older woman works in a fabric in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A woman looks down the stairs at a house in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Estella López and her mother, Juana López, stand at the door while her brother and son Antonia López talk about going to school and what it means to have two new classrooms available. Workers and volunteers built a couple of classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Carolina Ruiz prepares to return to work on her fabric at her home in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Felipe Díaz and his son Jeremías Díaz at home. Jeremias shows how he uses a notched piece of wood to help his mother prepare colored threads for weaving. Workers and volunteers continue to build a pair of downhill classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Children walk into the fog after school near San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Carolina Ruiz returns to work on her fabric at her home in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A couple of children play sitting on some steps near the road near San Andres Larrainzar, Mexico, on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Cultural exchange

Because school building operations are easily carried out without outside volunteers, the main benefit of travel, which Escalera calls "expeditions," is cultural exchange, said Jan Garbett. Usually, the expeditions will involve 20-30 participants, but this year a company that signed up canceled and, therefore, the Thanksgiving trip was much smaller.

For Jan and Bryson Garbett, visiting Chiapas repeatedly has helped them to better understand the area and its needs, see what is working or not, and do a better job running the organization. But the benefit of cultural exchange that comes from bringing larger groups of Americans to the trip is equally invaluable, said Jan Garbett.

On one night, when the other "expeditionaries" and I gathered around a table, sitting in the dark because the light went out, we began to reflect on our experience and what we have learned from the people of Bayalehmo. The group includes a young couple from California and a duo of grandparents and grandchildren with ties to Garbett Homes. Some in the group express simple conclusions: "They are really like us." "They are so poor but so happy." "They have strong families, and that is what really counts in life."

But the reality is much more nuanced. Bryson Garbett intervenes with the reality of domestic violence in communities like Bayalehmó. It is clear that the observations we have collected in three days do not accurately represent the place. But they are enough to break some racial stereotypes, make us feel more connected to the rest of the world and generate empathy. Grant Bowen, 17, who lives in Moses Lake, Washington, and works in Dominos, says that after struggling to communicate in Mexico, he will be more patient with people who do not speak English who visit the store.

In addition to emotional memories, we accumulate physical memories. The people of Bayalehmó share with us their hand-woven textiles. They let us into their homes, gave us gifts of maracas and wooden carved bags with a leather strap that still smells a lot like cowhide. We taste their food, we see them dancing and we listen to their language and music. But I can hardly see what kind of cultural benefit they are getting from me, especially because we can barely communicate.

When I ask (with the help of a translator) a group of men who are helping with the school if they have learned anything about American culture from us, they simply say they are grateful for the generosity of Escalera and express how much it means to them. We would travel to visit your community.

With the aim of finding the most efficient means of assistance, Escalera has reduced its school construction projects in recent years in favor of scholarships once again. Now, trips like the one that happen only once a year.

Instead of enrolling in a school in Mexico City, about 500 miles away from Chiapas, the scholarships that Escalera offers now come in the form of approximately $ 45 loaded on cash cards. Ladder delivers the cards to students taking the entrance exam to go to high school, and the money can be used for anything, including school fees, clothing, school supplies or food. With randomized control trials conducted in the last five years in association with the University of California, San Diego and other researchers, Escalera has determined that the program is highly effective.

According to Melissa Floca, associate director of the Center for Mexico-United States Studies at UCSD, recent data indicates that 1 in 8 students who received the Escalera scholarships would not have continued their next school year without it.

Jan and Bryson Garbett dress in traditional clothing before the ribbon cut in two new classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Volunteers, local leaders and members of Escalera, a nonprofit organization based in Utah, participate in the ribbon cutting of the two new classrooms built for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

After an opening ceremony, the community gathers to celebrate Jan and Bryson Garbett and Escalera, a nonprofit organization based in Utah, thanking them for building a pair of children's classrooms in San Andres Larrainzar, Mexico, on Saturday November 30, 2019.

Jan and Bryson Garbett shake hands with Mr. Teodolfo Pérez Hernández, mayor of San Andrés Larráinzar, before the ribbon cutting in two new classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Workers and volunteers continue to make the final touches to build a couple of classrooms for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, just before the grand opening on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

A girl smiles as she and a group of boys and girls perform during a celebration for the new classrooms provided by Jan and Bryson Garbett and their nonprofit organization, Escalera, based in Utah, for children in San Andres Larrainzar, Mexico, Saturday, November 30, 2019.

A group of children pose for a photo before dancing at a celebration for the new classrooms provided by Jan and Bryson Garbett and their Utah-based nonprofit organization, Escalera, for children in San Andrés Larrainzar, Mexico, on Saturday 30 November 2019.

A celebration

The mayor of the local municipality, Lic. Teodolfo Pérez Hernández, wears a black wool poncho that reaches to his ankles, a red belt tied around his waist and a hat with ribbons that cascade from the top as a source of rainbow Bring Bryson and Jan to a room where they also dress ceremoniously in traditional clothing. Standing face to face, they exchange words of thanks.

The mayor, with the authority and careful writing of a politician, expresses his thanks to Escalera for the new school.

Jan Garbett says in return: "Your children are our children." Together, the Garbetts and local leaders cut a ribbon and entered one of the newly completed classrooms, decorated with balloons and pine needles.

Ladder has done more than one thing well. They have dedicated 20 years to an area and made real progress in understanding the culture of the area and the unique challenges. With an attitude of skepticism, they have used randomized control trials to determine which solutions are really more effective, rather than focusing only on projects that "feel good." And they have relied on local staff and community associations to carry out their projects.

The school is bright and clean compared to the store we visited previously, and children look enthusiastically through large windows.

Compared to previous projects I have worked on, I am more confident that these children will be better. But not because they knew me or any other person in the United States, because Diego Ruiz worked for five years to start school, because his parents built a base and because with Escalera's funding, they now have their own school. Beautiful mountain range overlooking the houses and fields of Bayalehmó.

If I honestly evaluate what we have given and what we have received as a group, I think the participants of the trip to the USA. UU. And I have benefited even more than the children. The experience begins to feel less like charity and more like a trade, which may be so.

We go down the hill again to the pavilion where more than 150 members of the community gather to dance and eat. Among the crowd are children like Antonio López and Jeremías Díaz, both 12 years old. Some of their pairs put on white pants and red heads and shuffle around their female counterparts that use beaded necklaces and decorative fans. Díaz wants to go to college as his two older brothers who are currently studying to be an engineer and architect in other cities. When you ask Lopez, he says he is not interested in high school; He would prefer to stay in Bayalehmo and grow up to be a farmer like his father. With educational opportunities, they can make that decision for themselves.