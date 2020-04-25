Making a case for the Eagles not taking a receiver in the first round – Sports – The Intelligencer

They would benefit from upgrades at many other jobs, including defensive end

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has only to draft a wide receiver in the first round, right?

After all, the Eagles are by far the biggest need, something everyone in the NFL knows. And the draft has been considered the deepest for wide receivers for years.

So what happens if the Eagles draft a player at a different position with their first-round pick, at No. 21 overall, on Thursday night?

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah got a taste of what Roseman could be. Jeremiah, in his latest foul draft, with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, is heading to the Eagles in the first round.

“It seemed like everybody in Philadelphia loved that pick,” Jeremiah said with a laugh on a recent conference call. “They were all clamoring for a linebacker over a receiver.”

Then he added with a laugh: “Not so much.”

If the Eagles went into a different position, it could mean that their top-level receiver targets had already been raised and they decided not to pay the price to move up; or they feel the depth at a wide receiver is so great that they can get a good player with their second-round pick, No. 53 in total.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and say just because we are looking at a strong position that this is where we choose,” Roseman said.

So, here’s a look at the positions rather than a wide receiver who could draft the Eagles in the first round, ranked from least likely to most. We agree that the Eagles will not use their first-round pick on a punter, kicker, long snapper or quarterback:

6. Running back

The Eagles need to add a running back at some point. But it’s hard to see them doing so in the first round.

For one, they have not drafted a running back in the first round since 1986.

Second, the Eagles took on Miles Sanders in the second round last season. Sanders finished ahead of all the wrinkles in yards from scrimmage with 1,327. He will be the frontrunner this season, with any rookie running back that the Eagles add.

Expect the Eagles to sign a veteran free agent like Carlos Hyde, or maybe even their own free agent in Corey Clement. They could still draft a running back, but probably not until the fourth or fifth round.

5. Tight end

Zach Ertz is technically only signed through the 202 season. His salary cap is $ 12.5 million this year and next. To date, Ertz is the highest-paid player at his position, and is among the top three tight ends in the NFL.

But the Eagles also have Dallas Goedert, whose rookie contract will expire after 2021. It’s hard to see the Eagles pay both tight ends at least $ 10 million per season starting in 2022.

So it’s possible that the Eagles could watch Ertz trade, paying Goedert and drafting a second tight end. That doesn’t seem likely, though. Chase Claypool, a wide receiver at Notre Dame, and Brycen Hopkins from Purdue are not considered first-round picks.

Patrick Queen, LB, #LSU:

• High levels of play violence (++)

• Rapid encouragement to fill gaps

• Sees / Reads plays from a mile away

Fluid glider in the lid

• Easy side-to-side (+) speed

• 1-yr. the early days / best days are ahead

pic.twitter.com/SH8lcqdtGa

– Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 21, 2020

4. Linebacker

Yes, the Eagles need a backline, but it is also a position that they do not place a high level of importance on, mainly because they use three back lines in a game about 25% of the time.

The Eagles allowed their top two linebackers to depart in Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill. They signed Jatavis Brown, who was a starting point guard with the Chargers, and has Nathan Gerry, Duke Riley and T.J. Edwards.

The true Eagles have not taken a line in the first round since 1979, so there is little reason to think that will change. That’s even if Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray or LSU’s Patrick Queen are available at Number 21.

3. Line of defense

The Eagles addressed their needs at defensive tackle near Fletcher Cox by signing Javon Hargrave and recovering Malik Jackson from a leg injury.

A different ending could be a different story. The Eagles have Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett returning as starters. But there is an untapped depth behind them in Josh Sweat, who had 4 sacks last season; Genard Avery, who they traded a fourth-round pick for last October; and Shareef Miller, their fourth-round pick last year.

At one, he lost his father.

At eleven, he lost his brother.

Yetur Gross-Matos has done everything to make them proud. (@__ lobo99)

📺: 2020 NFL Draft, April 23-25 ​​on NFLN / ESPN / ABC pic.twitter.com/kA0BPyDOGw

– NFL (@NFL) April 19, 2020

Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State and A.J. Iowa. Epenesa could be available to the Eagles at Number 21, or even trade around 5-6 spots.

It’s hard to see the eagles doing that, though. They are more likely to take their chances with what they have, and possibly sign a free agent still available as a third DE in the role that Vinny Curry served him last season.

2. Offensive line

The Eagles have made it clear that they are going to join Andre Dillard at left tackle after allowing Jason Peters to be a free agent.

But the Eagles also allowed Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s swing to be tackled, so they could use deeper to tackle, even if they are convinced Jordan Mailata could fill that role. Keep in mind that the 6-foot-8, 360-pound Mailata never played organized football until he was drafted by the Eagles in 2018, and spent last season on injured reserve.

The Volunteers may have to draft an inside lineman to replace center Jason Kelce, who has considered retiring for the past few seasons but will return. Kelce announced his retirement last week … from arm warfare, but not football.

Still, it would be difficult to justify drafting an inside linebacker like Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz but having to sit a season behind Kelce when they have more urgent needs.

1. Rear guard

Eagles could use back road and safety in the early rounds.

Sure, they traded for Darius Slay as the much-needed lockout corner. But Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas or Avonte Maddox will work on the other side. So someone like C.J. Henderson, A.J. Terrell or Kristian Fulton would have a chance to start right away.

For safety, the Eagles have Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Will Parks following the loss of Malcolm Jenkins. But McLeod is on a two-year contract, and Mills and Parks on one-year deals. Mills has not played safety since leaving LSU after the 2015 season.

Alabama’s Xavier McKinney could be available to the Eagles at Number 21, or maybe someone like LSU’s Grant Delpit, or they could trade back and take Antoine Winfield Jr. of Minnesota.