Maker of glitchy Iowa caucus app has Democratic Party ties

WASHINGTON – A close look at the little-known technology startup following the collapse of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses was founded just over a year ago by veterans of the failed presidential run of Hillary Clinton 2016 who presented themselves as gurus of digital age campaigns .

Shadow Inc. was secretly picked by the Iowa Democratic Party after consultation with leaders of the Democratic National Committee on monitoring vendors and security protocols to develop a phone app that was used to collect and tabulate the caucus results.

Party officials in Iowa blamed an unspecified “coding problem” with the software that resulted in only partial and unreliable results. It did not identify the company that produced the technology, but campaign reports show that the Iowa party paid $ 63,000 to Shadow at the end of 2019.

After the company was confronted with devastating criticism of social media on Tuesday, Shadow CEO Gerard Niemira expressed “regret” about technical issues with the company’s IowaReporterApp that contributed to a delay in publishing results on Monday night, but stopped apologizing.

“We sincerely regret the delay in reporting the results of last night’s caucuses in Iowa and the uncertainty this has caused for candidates, their campaigns and democratic caucus visitors,” said Niemira, according to a statement on the company’s website. “We will apply the lessons learned in the future and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously and are committed to improving and developing to support the goal of the Democratic Party to modernize its electoral processes. “

Shadow Inc. was launched by ACRONYM, a non-profit company founded in 2017 by Tara McGowan, a political strategist who runs companies focused on promoting democratic candidates and priorities. McGowan, 34, is married to Michael Halle, a senior strategist for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, whose show shows that he is also Shadow Inc. Paid $ 42,500 for software.

McGowan wanted to distance himself from Shadow on Monday evening and characterized the app developer as an ‘independent’ company. In a separate statement, an ACRONYM spokesperson said the non-profit organization is an investor in various companies, including Shadow, but “eagerly awaiting more information from the Iowa Democratic Party regarding what happened.”

But business and tax information shows that ACRONYM and Shadow are registered at the same address in Washington, D.C., which belongs to a co-working location of WeWork. Prior to leading Shadow, Niemira previously served as chief operating officer and chief technology officer at ACRONYM, according to an online resume.

And on Sunday, McGowan tweeted photos of a birthday celebration with her husband and Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party.

ACRONYM presents itself as a leading leader when it comes to conducting political campaigns online. It announced ambitious plans in November to focus $ 75 million on online advertising for President Donald Trump, while many party leaders expressed sharp criticism of other established democratic groups for not doing enough to fight President Trump in the digital space.

So far, records from the Federal Election Commission show that it has only spent around $ 50,000 on online advertisements targeted at President Trump – a fraction of the pledged amount. By the end of 2019, it had only collected about one-tenth of the money needed to achieve its spending target, according to a disclosure filed with the FEC on Monday.

David Plouffe, who helped both President Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns, joined ACRONYM’s board of directors in September.

Only those who work at Shadow were not clear on the company’s web page on Tuesday. But CVs on the online business networking site LinkedIn show that the company’s top managers were all working in the digital operation of the Clinton campaign in 2016.

Niemira, the CEO, was Clinton’s product director, responsible for creating a digital platform for field organizers to connect with voters and manage local volunteers “while opening up new ways of collecting data for the campaign.”

James Hickey, Chief Operating Officer of Shadow, was an engineering manager at Hillary for America. Krista Davis, the chief technical officer and chief software architect at Shadow, was a backend engineer for the Clinton campaign.

The month after Clinton’s loss to President Trump in 2016, Niemira and Davis founded Groundbase, a political technology company that Hickey quickly joined. In January 2019, ACRONYM announced through a tweet that it had purchased Groundbase, which offered a text messaging software tool for organizing campaign volunteers.

“We have purchased the Groundbase text messaging tool and are launching Shadow, a company focused on building the technology infrastructure needed to enable democrats to conduct better, more efficient campaigns,” ACRONYM announced.

The professional and social ties between Shadow and members of the party’s establishment on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories among some Democrats that something was wrong with the company’s glitchy Iowa app – suspicions that President Trump and his GOP allies wanted to stoke.

Donald Trump Jr. went to social media on Monday evening to suggest that the DNC was trying to fix the primary, returning to embarrassing email leaks in 2016 that demonstrated that party leaders preferred Clinton to its primary rival Bernie Sanders. Many supporters of the Vermont senator’s swing-state then stayed home on election day, helping President Trump’s close victory.

“Yes, the most important miracles for the Democrats last time,” wrote the president’s eldest son in a series of tweets. “And by” Quality Control “they mean determining the results to get the candidate who wants the Democrat Overlords in DC.”

