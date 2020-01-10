Make your contribution in 2020

Loading...

The Chugg Mug is equally suitable for coffee, tea, soft drinks and water and is therefore perfect for the office.

You shouldn’t get the taste of plastic or metal with this mug because it’s made from the same material as Pyrex, which is light, strong, and BPA-free. So you can enjoy your drink as intended.

This cup has a size of 350 ml and corresponds to the standard size of barista. This means that your local coffee shop can easily refill the cup for you, which is very nice.

There is only one design to choose from and it’s pretty simple, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, your coffee should taste like coffee.

The Chugg Mug cup only costs around £ 10, so it’s a great, affordable option if you just want to carry something with you.

Amazon user R_J_L says:

Great product, but with a slight warning – it gets incredibly warm when you wear it, and the rubber strip doesn’t offer much protection to your hand. Carrying the item over long distances can be quite difficult if you can’t easily change hands. A really well made article and pleasant to drink. As sad as it sounds, I’ve received compliments from several people and even got some free drinks from coffee shops.

