Trading in Your Toxins: How to Make the Switch to an Eco-Friendly Beauty Routine According to the Experts

It is patently obvious that the cosmetics and beauty business is one of the most polluting and malicious to the natural environment of all industries. The traditional beauty practices that most of us are used to using have a significant negative impact on our world, from the harsh chemicals that are included in our skincare products to the mountains of plastic garbage that are produced by hair styling appliances. More and more of us are becoming aware of the climate problem and the role that our individual decisions may play in trying to contribute toward mitigating its effects of it as each year goes by. According to Euromonitor International, the worldwide market for beauty and personal care packaging reached more than 152 billion units in value in 2018. This figure only accounts for sales in 2018. But things don’t have to be that way; even while there’s a shocking amount of waste, there’s no reason they should be.

This is why making the switch to an eco-friendly beauty routine has never been more important. But how can we make sure that our purchases are really doing their part to reduce harm to our environment? Here are a few expert tips on how to move toward a green beauty routine that cares for your skin and the planet:

Use Up What You Have

Piper, an eco-friendly beauty expert, emphasizes that it is important to use up any existing beauty products before purchasing new ones. According to Piper, “there’s often this incentive in anything new people commit, but notably in ecological sustainability, that in order to ‘do it right,’ you have to rid your life of all the old, bad, plastic-cloaked stuff and go out and buy all new eco-friendly stuff.” With this in mind, it is important to identify what products are sitting under your bathroom sink and use them before you buy a replacement.

Buy More Ethically, Environmentally-Friendly, and—Most Important—Less

Every consumer has the power to make a difference, and one of the best ways to do this is by making more mindful purchases. Reducing our consumption is essential in minimizing waste and reducing plastic pollution. When shopping, look for beauty products that come in compostable, easily recyclable, refillable or reusable packaging—or even better—no packaging at all. Additionally, Jhánneu, a beauty expert, recommends looking for more sustainable materials like aluminum, bamboo, and glass as alternatives to plastic.

Reduce Consumption Wherever Possible

The beauty industry also relies on a lot of single-use products that are meant to be disposed of after use, such as cotton pads or wipes. To reduce the amount of waste these items generate, try switching to reusable cotton rounds and bamboo facial cleansing cloths. Additionally, opt for bar soap instead of liquid body wash and shampoo whenever possible. Another way to reduce your beauty-related waste is to buy products in bulk when available.

Reuse and Refill

Davis, an environmental activist, recommends that people look for refillable or reusable versions of skin, makeup, and hair-care products. This includes products such as Kjaer Weis’s cult-favorite lipsticks or Inner sense’s refill pouches, which allow you to refill existing products at home. Refilling and reusing are one of the best ways to reduce waste and move toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

Make Your Bathroom More Eco-Friendly

Jhánneu urges people to take steps toward greening their bathrooms and is an advocate for doing so. This might include making lifestyle changes such as switching from disposable tampons and pads to reusable menstruation panties or cups, using stainless steel razors and bar soaps rather than single-use versions of these products, and switching from plastic toothbrushes to bamboo ones. Additionally, Davis brings to light the need to switch out cotton swabs and rounds for reusable alternatives, such as the Bamboo Charcoal Makeup Remover Pads sold by Clean Circle or the LastSwab.

Support Sustainable Beauty Brands

Finally, it’s important to support sustainable beauty brands. There are many new companies out there that have a mission to reduce the amount of waste created in the beauty industry. By supporting these brands, we can help them make an impact in our world and be part of the solution.

By making small changes to your beauty routine, you can make a big difference in the health of our planet. Every purchase we make has an impact on the environment, so it is important that we are mindful of the decisions we make when it comes to our beauty products. Together, we can move toward a more sustainable future. Remember: you have the power to make an impact! So make sure your purchases reflect that.