Make Siri smarter - is that why Apple bought Xnor.ai?

While Xnor.ai was best known for its ability to detect people in smart camera feeds, Macworld suggests that Apple’s main motivation for buying the company could have been to make Siri smarter.

The most obvious reason for Apple’s acquisition of Xnor.ai was to improve the detection of people in HomeKit Secure Video. But as we noted at the time, the company’s technology has wider applications …

Its main objective is machine learning and image recognition tools that can run on energy-efficient devices, rather than relying on cloud infrastructure […]

Xnor․ai has built a “self-service” platform that has made it easier for developers to use artificial intelligence code and data in their applications […]

Xnor․ai’s interest in AI on the device was probably of particular interest to Apple given the privacy-oriented approach it takes for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Michael Simon of Macworld suggests that Apple’s primary interest may be in using the company’s integrated AI to make Siri smarter.

Using something called Edge AI, Xnor.ai was able to process its algorithm engine on the camera itself, which means it didn’t need to transmit images to a distant cloud.

This comes back to Apple’s main privacy argument. We have long suspected that the reason Siri lags behind Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa is that Apple does not collect the same type of information as these companies and is therefore at a disadvantage […]

By integrating Edge AI into Apple’s own chip via the neural engine or a new coprocessor, Siri could be faster and much more capable, learning from what you do and prioritizing tasks in kind. And it could all work offline, harnessing the enormous power of Apple’s system on a chip and doing the work of a powerful cloud right on the device.

Doing Siri processing on the device could make it a lot smarter, argues Simon.

He could know which application we are in and react accordingly. So if we are in Photos, we could say, “Share this with my wife” and that would not need further clarification. Or if we read a news article in Safari, we could say, “Tell me more about it,” and that would do the proper research.

It is a speculative piece, but the argument is logical, and it is not impossible that Simon has an unofficial source of Xnor.ai pointing it in this direction.

I think Apple made the right decision with Siri, prioritizing privacy over intelligence, and also observed that competing devices aren’t as smart as they seem. But making Siri smarter with device processing would certainly be a very welcome development.

