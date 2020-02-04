Make mass college athletes pay

Allowing senate members to sign endorsement deals would improve equity and ensure that those who generate significant income for their schools benefit from it, Senator Barry Finegold told colleagues on Tuesday. Finegold threw the Higher Education Committee on his account (S 2454), leaving door for members of Massachusetts college sports teams to receive paying notes and set up a fund to compensate injured athletes who can no longer participate. College games have become a lucrative industry, he said, with millions of dollars in profits for schools competing and coaching staff enjoying hefty pay slips. While the National Collegiate Athletic Association is on its way to getting student athletes to pay, Finegold said he wants the state to take action now to keep the pressure high. “This works very well for the NCAA. It works very well for the colleges,” Finegold, who was the only person who testified at a Tuesday committee hearing, said. “But the question is: does it really work for student athletes?” His bill would also require students not to lose the NCAA right to be drafted by a professional sports team. According to Finegold legislation, college athletes could only be paid through endorsements from outside companies, as opposed to a Rep. Carlos Gonzalez invoice (HD 4559) for which schools should directly compensate players.

