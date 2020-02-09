Make it right with me, but let me keep your dog Instagramming

In our Love App-tually series, Mashable sheds light on the foggy world of online dating (and, in this case, unravels how dating forms our online self). After all, it is the cuff season.

I love my boyfriend’s dog.

Of course my boyfriend is great, but Happy has a special place in my world. A 45-year-old pitbull of 45 pounds with a heart of gold and a rock, Happy makes every corner of my life brighter. Her toys sow my living room, her fur covers my car, her needs have to circumvent mine. As I write, she is working hard to tear apart a stuffed raccoon and throw his downy guts over the Mashable office – a mess that I have to clean up later.

She is an intrinsic part of my identity, the sidekick for my daily adventures.

It’s no secret that pets give you influence on IRL and online, but Happy is much more than food for my acquaintances and followers. She is an intrinsic part of my identity, the sidekick for my daily adventures.

Most days I share videos of Happy who sleeps on the couch or chases a tennis ball on my Instagram stories. My family regularly receives Happy updates via SMS. On vacation, my boyfriend and I squeeze her body with the upper body in seasonal clothing (last Halloween we went as The Peanuts Gang) and we take a family photo to share with friends.

I have no reason to think that my relationship with my friend is souring, but when we falter, my first thoughts are Happy. How would I explain her sudden absence? How would I “fill” my days, nights and social memories? She is my dog, but not really.

It is a fear that I have met many of my pet-friendly friends. So with a lump in my throat I went looking for the worst-case scenario: people whose relationships had indeed ended with divorces between pets. I wanted to know what it meant to them and how it changed the version of themselves that they put online.

What I discovered at the same time was reassuring and heartbreaking, a telling look at romantic loss, unconditional love and digital identity.

For example Ellie, who asked us not to use her last name, but was willing to talk about this problem. She took ownership of her puppy Lola after a recent breakup. Although Lola was initially Ellie’s boyfriend’s dog, he struggled when the two broke up, an apartment to make Lola’s breed possible. As a result, Ellie held Lola after the split.

“Immediately afterwards I would really only post about her in my Story about the” good friends “mode.”

“I absolutely felt that I needed to be more aware of how and when I posted about her on social media,” says Ellie on Twitter. “Immediately afterwards, I would really only post about her in my Story of the” good friends “mode, from which I had removed him. I didn’t want it to look like I was (or was) overly in the wound, because I can just imagine how hard it is for him. “

Now that some time has passed, Ellie more easily shares photos of Lola, occasionally to her Insta grid. According to her, she and Lola have adapted well to life for women only and operate as ‘a new small family unit’. Her ex still follows her on Instagram and views a large number of her stories, but doesn’t like or responds to anything about Lola.

When her ex took the dog for Christmas, Ellie says it seemed “difficult” for both of them.

Lola the dog.

My feeling of burning the bridge makes me think that the boundary between each other and not across each other can cause more problems than its value, even with a beloved pet. If Happy was in my life, I am not sure if I could tolerate her, personally or online.

Josh Scherer, the former owner of Pockets the cat, feels the same.

“My girlfriend and I lived together for five years and we broke up eight months ago,” says Josh. “She had one cat, Kevin, when we started dating, but we got another cat, Pockets, about two years into our relationship. It was rather unspoken that Kevin was hers and Pockets was mine – they fitted in better our personalities. ”

“I still get random DMs from people asking why I haven’t posted a photo of him in a while. I never have the heart to answer.”

No matter how different, Kevin and Pockets were connected quickly. When Josh and his ex suddenly decided to divorce, the shared living situation of the pets was a problem.

“Because we had bought almost everything in the apartment together, I just took the TV and told her to keep the rest. That was true for both cats. She offered me custody of Pockets, but I knew I couldn’t split it (1) him from Kevin, and (2) a timid cat with me to any place in Craigslist with two complete strangers for roommates. “

Josh’s ex suggested “visiting rights,” but he eventually concluded that although he wanted to see the cat, it was too painful to see his ex girlfriend regularly.

With Pockets out of the picture, Josh’s online identity changed. He had previously posted tons of photos of the cat on Instagram and Twitter, but after the split implemented “fully ex-social media protocol” – removing every photo of Pockets from his Instagram to prevent him from answering questions. (Because of his career, Josh has more than 197,000 followers on the platform. He has left some pictures of Pockets on Twitter.)

“It’s crazy, but I’ll probably never see Pockets again. I still get random DMs from people asking why I haven’t posted a photo of him for a while. I never have the heart to answer.”

Josh is considering buying a different pet, but is not worried that a cat could ever be ‘as cool as bags’.

Although impressively cordial, the experiences of Ellie and Josh have not reassured me.

It seemed inevitable that, unless my friend and I were to stay 100 percent in love forever, one of us would eventually look at pictures of Happy, longing for the good old days, and taking sulky pictures of what we ate for breakfast. More than likely, that “one of us” would be me.

I was worried that when the time came, I had to write a post explaining my resignation from Happy – in which I announced to the world that we would no longer be street dogs and mothers. I have never found someone who has released a statement about the status of their pet relationships, but many people post when a pet has died. This wondered if social media, the typical culprit of so many bad things, were responsible for the emotional turmoil.

Would the disintegration and dying of pets be considerably simpler without a careful account of our daily lives? Catching up with my former colleague Gooby Herms, I thought things were not that simple.

“I could only hope he didn’t miss me. I hate that I wasn’t there in the end.”

According to Gooby, he, his ex-girlfriend, and their rabbits Patch and Sia were a young family “pre-social media.”

Now 45, Gooby remembers that he had bought the rabbits for his then S.O. as a birthday gift. When the couple decided to divorce, Gooby thought it was appropriate for his ex to keep the rabbits, but it was incredibly difficult to leave them.

“We were (were) together for almost nine years and had the rabbits for six of them,” he recalls. “It really felt like I had lost my children. It was terrible.”

Although Gooby wanted to stay involved with Patch and Sia, the romantic solution was too raw and the couple didn’t speak for nearly three years. (The human couple. As I know, the rabbits never talked.) By the time Gooby and his ex became friendly again, both Patch and Sia had passed.

Patch was especially important to him.

“When my ex and I started talking again, I asked how things were going,” Gooby remembers. “Patch was about 10 years old. In his final year he couldn’t move his hind legs properly and had to be worn in most places. This definitely broke my heart. I could only hope he didn’t miss me. I hate that I was not there in the end. “(Gooby has since received a tattoo from Patch, see below.)

It’s a heartbreaking account, but it tells me that keeping a former pet can be a good thing. If Gooby had access to his ex’s rabbit updates on social media, he might have been able to say goodbye before it was too late.

Gooby Herms tattoo and photos.

Because I was stuck between knowing too much and knowing too little, I worried that no one had solved this problem and that I was doomed. Then Adam Rosenberg from Mashable sent me a message on Slack.

“After the split, things were certainly tense for a while, but sharing Loki was never not harmonious.”

Adam is unspeakably kind to his pets, friends and colleagues and is the kind of person who has things like this good.

Adam adopted a fluffy puppy with his fiancé and was planning to take care of the spectacularly named Loki forever. So when the couple gave up their engagement, a “shared custody agreement” was concluded and extreme efforts were made to harbor everyone’s love for Loki. As a result, posting about him has never become a problem.

“Things were certainly tense for a while after the split, but sharing Loki was never harmonious,” Adam says, describing seven and a half years of parenting as a co-pet.

“When I moved out of our shared apartment, it went to an apartment that was literally around the corner. When (my ex) finally left that apartment, she finally bought a place that was not too much further, five minutes walk max. It became not more complicated than that until years later, when she moved to (a new neighborhood.) But she also had a car then, so she was Loki’s taxi for a while. ”

Loki the dog.

When Loki died in 2016, Adam, his ex and both new partners remained on the dog’s side until his last moments. In a farewell Facebook message to Loki, Adam wrote extensively about the love he felt for their dog, tagging his former partner in the post.

Loki’s unique setup is of course not practical for all people and does not really solve the problem of digital memories. But when I heard that two people had managed to maintain their online identity and IRL feelings after the breakup of pets, that gave hope.

For now he is my boy – and she will always be my girl.

I soon found similar stories – a musician who sees her ex’s cat in the recording studio, one-off college enthusiasts meeting in the dog park, a former long-distance couple who still share photos of their fish on Facebook Messenger. Nobody has a one-size-fits-all solution for relieving heartache in modern times, but they (and their pets) find ways to deal with it.

Unconditional love, the quality we seek in our human partners and easily found in our furry friends, is not an easy achievement. Relationships fail, pets die, nothing lasts forever. But perhaps the digital paw print left behind by the moments we share with non-our pets can be a reminder of something good instead of bad and remain part of our ever-changing online self.

I believe my friend and I will be together until Happy’s life ends, and if we are lucky, ours too. But if that fails, I trust that everything will be fine.

We don’t have to forget, hate or block the things we once loved. We can look back on the pets and people we knew and happily smile. Of course I’m still bracing myself for the worst. But for now he is my boy – and Happy will always be my girl.

Happy the dog.

