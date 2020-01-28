Make every city map a cool illustration of streets

Image modified by the author: Screenshot: City Roads

The city street project with the appropriate name is very simple: go to the website, enter the name of your city, and the software will create a map showing only streets. Without text or topography, the results are really nice.

Check out City Roads today if you want to kill a few minutes. I was approached by Mike McPhate’s California Sun newsletter this morning. This is a daily email with California aggregation of messages that is also free and fairly good.

McPhate reports that City Roads is the brainchild of software developer Andrei Kashcha, but is not concerned with the technical aspect of how the site works. Neither do I. The source code is public if you like something like that.

If you find these maps as pretty and interesting as I do, you can download them in City Roads as a vector or raster image. This gives you a much nicer copy than a simple screenshot. I think I’ll see how to print Los Angeles in a fun color. If I do, I’ll send Mr. Kashcha a few dollars.