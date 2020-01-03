Make a stupid device smart – with HomeKit push button

Loading...

The cheapest way to make a stupid device smart is to leave it on and connect it to a smart plug or power strip such as Eve Energy. But if you have a device that can only be activated by pressing or holding a button, there is now a HomeKit-compatible button push!

It is not the first such device, but it is the first fully HomeKit compatible device …

HomeKit Authority saw the Keymitt Push.

The Keymitt Push is a robotic push button with HomeKit and support for Siri will be launched at the end of January.

The Push is like another device, the SwitchBot. However, the most important difference between the two is that the SwitchBot only works with Siri Shortcuts. Although the Keymitt Push becomes full, compatible with HomeKit, it still needs the company's WiFi hub.

The device uses Bluetooth to communicate with the hub and acts as a button to work with your intercom, switch and even your coffee maker. With a torque of 1.6 kgf, he can press any button. So if you have something that works by being pressed, make it smarter with this device.

The hardware appears to be identical to the MicroBot Push, which works with its own iOS app and Alexa and is already available for around $ 80. However, the Keymitt version adds HomeKit compatibility.

The Keymitt model is also cheaper – in theory. We do not yet know the American price, but it is probably comparable to the Euro, which is € 48.99. However, you also need the company's Wi-Fi hub. You can buy a bundle of both devices and the existing smart door lock from Keymitt for € 228.99, which we can expect to be converted into approximately the same number in dollars.

The bundle is now available for pre-order, with delivery estimated for some time this month.

Personally, I can't think of anything I would need – smart plugs are all I need for my stupid devices such as lamps and electric blankets. If you can imagine a use of it, please let us know in the comments.

